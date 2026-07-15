McDonald's New Caesar Sauce Is Coming — Here's What's on the Menu The chicken strips themselves have also received an update. By Anna Quintana Published July 15 2026, 12:08 p.m. ET Source: McDonald's

If you believe Caesar dressing belongs on more than just salads, McDonald's has some good news for you. The fast-food giant is adding its first-ever Caesar sauce to menus across the U.S., giving fans a new way to customize their favorite chicken orders just in time for summer.

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The McDonald's new Caesar sauce launches nationwide on July 21, bringing a creamy, savory twist to three chicken menu items. According to McDonald's, the sauce features a parmesan-forward flavor with subtle hints of lemon and garlic, making it a bright addition to crispy chicken.

Source: McDonald's

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Whether you're a loyal Snack Wrap fan or always order a McCrispy, here's what you'll be able to try.

McDonald's new Caesar sauce is rolling out on three chicken menu favorites.

The biggest addition is the Bacon Caesar McCrispy, which builds on the chain's signature chicken sandwich with a few fresh toppings. The sandwich starts with a crispy McCrispy filet before being layered with the new Caesar sauce, thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, Roma tomatoes, crispy onions, and crinkle-cut pickles. Everything is served on a toasted potato roll, combining classic sandwich toppings with the tangy Caesar-inspired flavor.

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Fans of the recently revived Snack Wrap will also have something new to order. The Caesar Snack Wrap features one of McDonald's McCrispy Strips topped with shredded cheese, shredded lettuce, and the new Caesar sauce before being wrapped in a soft flour tortilla. Best of all, McDonald's says the wrap will be available nationwide for $2.99, though prices may vary slightly by location.

Source: McDonald's

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If you prefer to dip instead of commit to a full sandwich or wrap, the chain is also pairing its McCrispy Strips with the new sauce. The chicken strips themselves have also received an update. McDonald's says they're now made with an even crispier panko breading, offering a crunchier bite that's designed to pair with the creamy Caesar dip.

The new McDonald's Caesar sauce arrives just in time for summer.

The timing isn't exactly a coincidence. Caesar-flavored wraps and chicken sandwiches tend to make a comeback during the warmer months, and McDonald's is leaning into the seasonal trend by introducing a sauce that works across multiple menu items rather than limiting it to a single sandwich.

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McDonald's has a new CAESAR menu that includes a Caesar Bacon McCrispy, Snack Wrap, and dipping cups that drops July 21st but some locations are selling this week 🔥



Are you going to try any of it? I thought it worked best on the Snack Wrap but if you can an extra cup for the… pic.twitter.com/U1fH10MfUO — Snackolator (@snackolator) July 14, 2026