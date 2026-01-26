‘Hacks’ Star Meg Stalter Is Open About Her Religion: “It’s OK To Be Christian and Gay” The comedian often gets serious about her beliefs. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 26 2026, 5:19 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Actor Meg Stalter is a professional funny girl. After making millions of audience members laugh at her hilarious sketches on social media, the Ohio native kept intriguing more fans on her breakout role in HBO Max's Hacks. In the Jean Smart-led series, Meg plays the authentically herself Kayla Schaeffer, a role she was able to express more of her quirky goodness through.

Since becoming a TV darling, the actor hasn't only used her social media platforms to bring more laughter and joy into the world. Every once in a while, our girl gets serious about the issues surrounding the world, including her political and religious beliefs. In January. 2026, Meg took to Instagram to confirm she was deleting her TikTok account due to the app being "under new management." She shared that the new system wouldn't allow her to post videos about ICE and claimed the app had started tracking citizenship/immigration status, religious beliefs, and someone's gender identity and sexual preferences.

Meg's objection to TikTok's alleged changes shouldn't surprise anyone who follows her platforms. Here's what else she's said about being a Christian.

Meg Stalter is a proud, bisexual Christian.

Meg, who is openly bisexual, is also openly Christian. As she mentioned when she thanked "Christian God" at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television in June 2025, she never felt she needed to stop believing in Jesus because of her sexual orientation. "It’s OK to be Christian and gay, by the way," Meg told the audience while accepting her award for Best Gay actor and noted how great it is “to not have to hide parts of ourselves.”

Meg also shared more about her journey with Christianity in 2024. According to her interview with them, she grew up in church and described herself as a "God girl." And while many people with similar backgrounds sometimes pull away from church due to homophobia, Meg said coming out made her even more planted in her faith. "I definitely feel that when I learned more about myself and realized that I was gay, I [got] closer to God because I feel like I’m becoming who I am or realizing a big part of myself and it makes me feel more connected to the world," she told the outlet.

"I also never felt judgment from God or anything about any of that. It breaks my heart when people think that they can’t have that spiritual connection. I think a lot of us grew up with God or church. Then when you come out, you don’t always know if you can still have that, but it’s the people who make you feel like you cannot. I don’t believe that that’s from God."

Meg also discussed her religion in a January 2026 Instagram video. Before announcing she was deleting her TikTok, she addressed those who identify as Christians and also support ICE's raids and the Trump Administration. "You can argue the context of any scripture, but you cannot argue that God doesn't want us to love our neighbors," she said in the video. "And our neighbors are being hunted and kidnapped and attacked daily. Our government is killing people and they are lying to us."