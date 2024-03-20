Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Meghan Trainor Is the Proud Mother of Two Children — Let's Meet Riley and Barry We could be living in a world where Meghan Trainor's children mastering her hits before the alphabet – future chart-toppers in training, one diaper change at a time! By Alizabeth Swain PUBLISHED Mar. 20 2024, 1:38 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

From their adorable antics to their moments of simple, profound joy, these little stars make it clear in videos shared on Megan's social media that they illuminate the everyday life of a pop sensation with laughter, love, and an undeniable dose of cuteness. Here's a peak at Meghan Trainor's children.

Meghan's first born son is named Riley.

Meghan, the beloved Lips Are Movin' singer, and her husband Daryl Sabara, famously known for his role in Spy Kids, embarked on a new adventure beyond the realms of music and acting with the birth of their first child, Riley. On Feb. 8, 2021, the couple welcomed their son into the world through a cesarean section, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives filled with joy, love, and the inevitable sleepless nights that come with parenthood.

According to The Bump, Meghan's journey to motherhood wasn't without its challenges. She opened up about Riley's scary birth, providing a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of childbirth and the strength it requires. Despite these hurdles, the Trainor-Sabara family has embraced every moment with Riley, cherishing the milestones and the everyday discoveries seen through the eyes of their child.

Baby Barry made his way into the world in 2023.

Meghan and Daryl shared the joyous news of their growing family with the arrival of Barry Bruce on July 1, 2023. The transition from being a parent to one child to two brings about a significant change in dynamics within the family, a shift Meghan has spoken about with candidness and warmth, according to People.

Balancing a bustling household, managing sleep schedules, and ensuring both children receive ample attention and love are just a few of the tasks that Meghan and Daryl have taken on with enthusiasm.

Based on photos shared on Instagram, Meghan's journey as a mother is a testament to the multifaceted nature of parenthood, filled with moments of pure joy, laughter, learning, and, of course, the occasional challenge. As Meghan and Daryl continue to share snippets of their life as a family of four, they contribute to a broader conversation about parenting, work-life balance, and the joys of raising children.