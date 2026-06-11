Word on the Street Is That Melanie From 'Love Island' Was Once a Plus-Size Model Fans believe Melanie looks better with more weight on her. By Distractify Staff Published June 11 2026, 5:23 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@melanieelisa

Peacock’s Love Island Season 8 is in full swing. As the world watches a group of gorgeous singles try to find love in the picturesque islands of Fiji, the show delivers the right mix of drama, passion, and twists and turns. Each season comes with its own share of revelations, as netizens dig into the backgrounds of the contestants. From folks who are parents to members of Black Greek-letter organizations, everyone has a story. And in Season 8, one of the biggest stories has OG Melanie Moreno at the center.

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Melanie, who is currently quite fond of Sincere, is considered to be one of the most attractive singles on the island. And while she checks out aesthetically, fans have long voiced their concerns with the show not featuring islanders of various body types. So, when fans discovered that Melanie had made a mind-blowing change to her appearance, the sentiment has only intensified.

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Was Melanie Moreno a plus-size model?

On June 10, 2026, netizens started conversations around Melanie’s background in the fashion industry. In an X post, a user shared photos of Melanie modeling for the brand PrettyLittleThing. And while it’s easy to see why Melanie has been able to prosper as a model, fans immediately noticed that she was a plus-size model.

In the comment section of the post, users immediately gave Melanie her props for not only losing the weight but also doing so in a seemingly healthy manner. Looking at Melanie on-screen, one wouldn’t know that she used to have a more curvier, voluptuous figure.

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Melanie from love island usa used to be a plus sized model#loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/Y2YbThznvQ — T (@Tkm6t) June 10, 2026

“The amount of weight she lost in span of three years while still looking/being healthy is genuinely impressive. I’m proud of her,” one person shared. Others also made it a point to call out that Melanie being a plus-size model doesn’t put her in a different category in the industry.

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“A model is a model. The size doesn't change that,” one person commented. In a world where folks are judged by their size, many fans called out the fact that Melanie looked gorgeous as a plus-size model and looks gorgeous now with her slender figure.

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“Love seeing this side of Melanie. She looked stunning as a plus-size model, and she looks stunning now. The weight loss is impressive, but her face card and energy were always elite,” one fan shared.

Melanie Moreno once opened up about chasing her modeling dreams after the death of her stepfather.

In a November 2021 interview with Voyage LA, Melanie shared that while she went to college, she didn’t believe that the college experience was for her. So she decided to take a break to pursue her passions. However, she was railroaded by the sudden death of her stepfather.

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“I had never experienced the death of someone so close to me,” Melanie told the outlet. “I truly didn’t know what to do next or how to control my emotions. But Despite my pain and grief, all I knew was that I had to pull myself together for my mother.”

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While the grieving process eventually influenced her to create the mental health awareness brand, MORE SPORT STUDIO, the experience allowed more doors to open: a modeling career.

“My biggest dream since I was 10 years old was to be a model,” she shared after revealing that she was scouted by her manager at the time. “I lost myself so badly that I let go of that dream and tried to focus on something that was ‘more practical.’ But Elizabeth saw the potential in me that I didn’t see in myself for a while.”

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