'Love Island' Fans Are Absolutely Obsessed With Bryce and Zach's Bromance "I genuinely love it because men being able to be affectionate towards their friends is something I love to see normalized." By Lea Vatenmakher Updated June 11 2026, 3:40 p.m. ET Source: Ben Symons/Peacock

Known for its romance and goal of creating couples, Love Island has taken an amusing turn in Season 8. Rather than a loved-up duo being the center of attention, it's a bromance that fans can't stop talking about.

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Zach Georgiou and Bryce Dettloff have been dubbed "Zryce" by viewers, and people can't get enough of the men's friendship. See what all the hype is about, and why Zryce is the villa's best couple.

Source: Ben Symons/Peacock

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Bryce and Zach's bromance is the star of 'Love Island' Season 8.

Zach and Bryce are often playful and flirty with each other, arguably more so than either of them is with any of the women. In fact, the duo has even joked that they should pair up as they're each other's "number ones." Undoubtedly, viewers would be delighted if that became a reality.

In fact, comments on an Instagram clip featuring Zryce read, "It’s pride month, let them couple up, or I’m protesting," "Zach and Bryce are making this show so interesting," and "Cannot wait to see Zach and Bryce’s reactions to all of these ship edits of them!"

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Source: Instagram / @ loveislandusa

Instagram isn't the only platform shipping the bromance! Over on Reddit, there's an entire discussion thread about the duo, specifically, when Zack implied that Bryce was thinking about him while kissing Trinity.

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One person wrote, "I think it’s cute and funny. They seem really comfortable around each other and enjoy good banter." Another revealed, "This isn’t a simple bromance to me, this is kinda everything." Meanwhile, a third viewer stated that they think the bromance is good for society as a whole, with, "I genuinely love it because men being able to be affectionate towards their friends is something I love to see normalized."

Not everyone sees the bromance as wholesome fun.

While most viewers are enjoying Zach and Bryce's bromance, some have pointed out that it may not be as wholesome as it appears. Rather, some viewers have expressed concern that only half of Zryce is in the bromance for the right reasons.

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Some fans are claiming that Zach has a crush on Trinity, who is matched with Bryce. One Threads post alleges, "And if I said, yes, Bryce and Zach have a bromance, but it’s really because Zach wants to be near Trinity, then what… #noticing."

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Source: Ben Symons/Peacock

A worrying number of viewers seem to agree with this sentiment. One person wrote, "Hadn’t thought of this but he could be one of those bros that not your bros." Another echoed, "The way he looked at her during the oversized door challenge was all I need to see." A third person shared, "You see the vision."