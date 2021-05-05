Twitter Is Joking About Melinda Gates and Pete Davidson Getting Together

After 27 years of marriage, billionaire power couple Melinda and Bill Gates announced that they were filing for divorce on May 3, 2021. In a joint Twitter statement, the couple said, “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage."

The statement continued, "[We] will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives."

While the couple did not elaborate further on the reason behind their split, social media has been ablaze with memes, questions, and comments on the couple's private life. Most notably, comedian and Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson has been dragged into the Gates' divorce on Twitter. Keep reading to find out why!