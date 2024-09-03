Home > Entertainment Broadway Switch: Patti LuPone Stepped in After Annette Bening Turned down ‘The Roommate' Patti LuPone may be joining Mia Farrow for 'The Roommate,' but she was not the first choice for the role! By D.M. Published Sept. 3 2024, 6:34 p.m. ET Source: CBS

Even though Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow have been friends for years, they have never formally worked together. Now, the two veteran actresses are teaming up for Jen Silverman's Broadway production of The Roommate. The play, written by Jen Silverman, is a dark comedy that explores themes of friendship, reinvention, and the unexpected turns life can take. The Roommate follows Sharon and Robyn, two middle-aged women who become roommates in a seemingly ordinary Iowa house. Sharon, a recent divorcée, seeks companionship and a way to make ends meet.

Meanwhile, Robyn arrives with a mysterious past and a desire for reinvention. As their lives intertwine, they uncover hidden secrets and embark on a journey of self-discovery and transformation. Mia will play Sharon, while Patti will take on the role as Robyn. With Mia and Patti leading the cast, The Roommate promises to be a standout production in the upcoming Broadway season. However, Patti was not the first choice for the role, which was originally offered to another actor.

Patti LuPone’s role in 'The Roommate' was first offered to someone else.

Broadway fans are exciting to see Patti LuPone join her longtime pal Mia Farrow for The Roommate. The play deftly balances humor with moments of introspection, exploring themes such as identity, reinvention, and the complexities of female friendship. However, Patti’s involvement in the production almost never happened – as the role was first offered to another award-winning actress.

In a Sept. 1 interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Mia and Patti revealed that the role was initially offered to Annette Bening. “They went to Mia first… And I'm actually a second choice. I don't even know what I'm talking about, 'I'm a second.' I could be a third choice! I don't know,” Patti told host Seth Doane. For her part, Mia added, “I'm really glad it's Patti.”

Despite the duo’s excitement to work together, Patti has admitted that it does not feel great knowing that she was not the first choice for the role. “You accept the part, 'cause you need to," the actress said. "But we did call each other a lot because I thought it was be so exciting to work with Mia, who I adore. Just to listening to Mia talk about anything is such an event that I would rather do that than rehearse.”

‘The Roommate’ is set to take a fresh approach to Broadway.

The Roommate is being hailed as a fresh and contemporary addition to the Broadway lineup. The production has an 80 percent score on Show Score, with fans loving the chemistry between Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow. The play’s blend of comedy and drama, along with its focus on female relationships, offers a refreshing approach for new and experienced theatergoers.

