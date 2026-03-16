Oscar Winner Michael B. Jordan Says His Dad Flew in From Ghana to Attend the Ceremony The 'Sinners' actor shared a fun fact about his dad, Michael A. Jordan. By Tatayana Yomary Updated March 16 2026, 10:19 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

In 2025, Sinners took the box office by storm. With only a $90 million budget, the film grossed over $339 million. Directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan — who portrayed twins Smoke and Stack — the project was much more than a horror film; it addressed various issues from cultural appropriation to systemic racism. That said, fans were convinced that the film would sweep during awards season.

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As many people hoped, MBJ won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in the film. And while it’s customary to thank friends, colleagues, and loved ones, the 39-year-old actor shared a detail about his dad, Michael A. Jordan, coming to the ceremony from Ghana. As such, fans are wondering if the family patriarch has put down roots in the African country. Here’s everything that we know.

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Does Michael B. Jordan’s dad live in Ghana?

During Michael’s winning speech, the actor made sure to thank his family and shared that they’ll go to great lengths to support his career. In fact, he shared an interesting tidbit about his father traveling from Ghana.

“God is good, God is good. Yo momma, what’s up? My momma and my father are here,” he shared. “Hey, Pops, where are you at? My dad came in from Ghana. My brother and sister are here, my family.”

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And while most folks took that to mean that his father lives in Ghana, that’s likely not the case. Per The Times, Michael purchased a home for his parents and even lived with them for a while.

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“Look, it’s every kid’s dream to buy their mom and dad a house,” he told the publication in 2018. In fact, in an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February 2018, he explained their living arrangement in more detail.

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“I love my parents, but we have a roommate relationship right now, which is interesting,” he shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February 2018. “You get home-cooked meals, but then you also have those random trips to the kitchen in the middle of the night, and just the random run-ins that just might be a little uncomfortable from time to time.” With that in mind, it’s safe to assume Michael’s dad was either on vacation in Ghana or spending time with loved ones.

Michael B. Jordan always credits his mother, Donna Jordan, for getting him into acting.

We all have Michael’s mom, Donna, to thank for helping the A-lister start his acting career. Although the Sinners star first broke into the entertainment industry with modeling, his mom’s guidance helped him successfully shift into the acting world.

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“My mom got me started on lots of things and it just snowballed, the actor told HuffPost, via People. “I just started booking at a really young age; little small modeling jobs, to extra work, to background, to little commercials. And then I booked [Cosby] and The Sopranos and just kept going. I fell in love with it when I was probably around 14. It was the first time I really lost myself in a character, and I was like, ‘Wow, what is that feeling? Is that what acting is?’”

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It’s amazing to see an actor who is so humble and has continued to challenge himself reach amazing heights. Social media users are so proud of Michael B. Jordan, with many hoping that this Best Actor Oscar win is the first of many.

Source: MEGA