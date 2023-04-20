Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Getty Images Michael Fassbender's Actually Been Married to a 'Tomb Raider' Star for Years — Details 'X-Men' and 'The Snowman' star Michael Fassbender has been a certified heartthrob for years. Who is Michael's wife? Does he have any kids? By Katherine Stinson Apr. 19 2023, Published 8:59 p.m. ET

46-year-old actor Michael Fassbender is more than just an Irish heartthrob — the X-Men star also has a side hustle as a Porsche driver, and he's been married to another A-lister for nearly a decade! So, wait, who is Michael's wife? Do they have any kids together?

Michael met his soon-to-be future wife back in 2014 when he was filming the movie The Light Between Oceans. Little did the public know that he was quietly dating his co-star in the film, Alicia Vikander, a well-established actress in her own right! So, how long has Alicia been Michael's wife? Do they have any kids together? Here's what we know.

Source: Getty Images (L-R) Michael Fassbender in a blue suit, and Alicia Vikander (R) in a black dress at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022

Michael Fassbender's wife once played a famous video game heroine.

Alicia has garnered many accolades on her own as an esteemed Oscar-winning actress, but one of her most well-known roles was that of Lara Croft in the 2018 film, Tomb Raider. After quietly dating for several years, Michael made things official with Alicia in 2017, and she's been his wife ever since!

However, the couple has remained steadfast in their privacy. Michael told Entertainment Weekly back in 2016 that filming The Light Between Oceans had nothing to do with how he felt about Alicia saying, "It wasn’t the first time in a movie either of us had played somebody who is falling in love. There is an element of separation there. If I’m playing a murderer, I don’t go out and start murdering people."

Source: Getty Images (L-R) Alicia Vikander, in a blue and white dress, and Michael Fassbender, in a suit, face photographers at the 73rd annual Venice Film Festival

Alicia added, "And I think we’ve made a clear statement that we keep certain things just between us. It was very easy to unite, but that’s quite personal." So, have the pair had any children since they tied the knot?

Do Michael and Alicia have any kids together?

Michael and Alicia welcomed their first child, a son, in 2021. Alicia opened up to The Times (via Elle) about a prior miscarriage she endured before giving birth to her son, saying, "[The miscarriage] was so extreme, painful to go through and, of course, it made me recall making that film [The Light Between Oceans]. That film has another meaning now.'

She added, "Sometimes you go through things that are tough in life and if you have an office job you can step away for a bit. But there are times that myself or colleagues have been through something and, well, I can't understand how they went on to the red carpet afterward." Alicia felt it was important to talk about her own challenges with fertility before giving birth to her son so that other women going through similar situations felt less alone.

Source: YouTube 'The Snowman'