Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Michele Morrone's Girlfriend Is More Than a Decade Younger Than Him Who is Michele Morrone dating? The Italian celeb has posted pictures with his new girlfriend and she's more than a decade younger than him. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jan. 31 2024, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

Shockingly enough, even heartthrobs like Michele Morrone have difficulties when it comes to romance. The longtime Italian celebrity has been in the business since 2015. He gained international recognition after starring in the 2020 erotic drama 365 Days and its subsequent sequels. He starred in several Italian film and television productions and has even dipped his toes into music and modeling. As of this writing, he's slated to star in an upcoming sci-fi film alongside Megan Fox.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite Michele's growing popularity, he has had his share of romantic troubles. He has been open about how hard his 2018 divorce was on him and how it forced him to reevaluate his priorities in life. Several years after Michele's divorce, he seems to be back in the dating scene. Michele has even posted pictures of his new girlfriend on Instagram and she's apparently more than a decade younger than him. Here's what we know so far about Michele Morrone's latest dating experiences.

Article continues below advertisement

Michele Moronne is dating again, but seemingly still hangs out with his ex.

Michele made his current relationship Instagram official throughout 2023, but reports of his relationship status have been circulating since 2021. As of this writing, he's in a relationship with Moara Sorio. She's a 21-year-old Swiss model who also works in customer service at Cembra Many Bank AG, according to her LinkedIn profile.

According to The Daily Mail, the two of them had been keeping their relationship under wraps for some time. Despite this, they were seen together on several occasions. Also, they had been posting pictures with each other on Instagram for an extended period of time. Interestingly enough, however, the couple is seemingly on good terms with Michele's ex-wife.

Article continues below advertisement

Michele was married to Lebanese stylist Rouba Saadeh, with whom he has two young sons born in 2014 and 2017. The couple separated in 2018 with a divorce process that left a deep impact on Michele. He disclosed his feelings on Instagram, writing that he was "in a severe state of depression" after the divorce. Michele decided to work as a gardener and took a hiatus from acting up until his breakthrough role in 365 Days.