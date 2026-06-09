Would Michelle Obama Join The Traitors? Former First Lady Reveals Her Reality TV Pick "In my opinion, I could not be a Real Housewife." By Alisan Duran Updated June 9 2026, 11:33 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama may not be interested in becoming a reality TV star, but she recently revealed there is one competition series she would seriously consider joining. During a podcast appearance, the former First Lady opened up about her favorite reality shows and the format she finds most appealing.

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While Michelle quickly ruled out joining The Real Housewives, she admitted there is another hit series that has captured her attention. Her comments sparked excitement among fans, many of whom immediately began imagining what she would be like as a contestant.

Source: MEGA

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Michelle Obama said she'd rather be a Faithful on The Traitors

During an appearance on the Lemme Say This podcast, Michelle was asked which reality television show she would join if given the opportunity. After considering the question, she revealed that Peacock's The Traitors would be her top choice. "In my opinion, I could not be a Real Housewife," Michelle said, and explained that she has become invested in the strategy-driven competition series. "I've thought about Traitors. I think I would want to be a faithful. And I would want to find the traitor."

Unlike reality programs built around interpersonal drama, The Traitors focuses on deception, alliances, and deduction. Contestants work together to identify hidden traitors among the group, while traitors secretly eliminate players in an effort to claim the prize money for themselves.

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Michelle explained that she would prefer playing as one of the Faithful contestants rather than secretly working against the group. The strategic aspect of the series appears to be what draws her to the show. The comments quickly generated buzz online, with fans imagining how the former First Lady would perform in the Scottish castle where the competition takes place.

NEW 🔥 Former First Lady of the United States of America Michelle Obama says #TheTraitors is the only reality TV show she’d ever consider joining:



“I’ve thought about Traitors. I think I would want to be a ‘faithful.’ And I would want to find the traitor.” pic.twitter.com/sTD0aZWEFk — The Traitors HQ (@the_traitors_) June 8, 2026 Source: X/@the_traitors_

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Fans imagined Michelle Obama competing on The Traitors

After clips of Michelle's remarks circulated on social media, viewers shared enthusiastic reactions. One person wrote, "Imagine getting on The Traitors and then Michelle Obama walks up lol." Another user commented, "This would be HUGE casting for the traitors," while a third joked, "Imagine you have to explain to your parents why they might have a visit from Secret Service in the middle of filming because you have a season-long beef with Michelle Obama."

While Michelle ruled out joining The Real Housewives as a cast member, she admitted there is one part of the franchise she enjoys. She said she would be interested in participating in the reunion specials because she often has questions about the conflicts that unfold throughout the season. "If I'm going to be there, I'd want to be there for the reunions only," she explained, adding that she often wonders why cast members continue returning to dinners and events that inevitably end in arguments.