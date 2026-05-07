Michelle Saniei's Ex Jessi Seeming Confirms 'The Valley' Star Is Dating Dr. Dre "I was wondering why Isabella got a new pair of Beats." By Chrissy Bobic Published May 7 2026, 2:59 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Most fans of The Valley had Tom Schwartz pegged as a rebound for Michelle Saniei following her split from Jesse Lally. Then, in late April 2026, Michelle and Dr. Dre of all people were spotted walking out of Nobu in Los Angeles hand in hand. Now, people think they are dating, and the seemingly random pairing even has Michelle's Bravo friends and co-stars talking.

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But is Michelle actually dating the Dr. Dre? It's unclear how the two would have ever crossed paths. It's not like he has a vested interest in fellow Valley star Lala Kent's non-starter singing career from her early days of Vanderpump Rules. But Michelle and Dr. Dre were legitimately seen out together, so the rumor has some meat to it.

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There are rumors about Michelle Saniei dating Dr. Dre.

In April 2026, the internet gossip account on Instagram, DeuxMoi posted photos of Michelle and Dr. Dre hand in hand. Other photos in the post included the pair walking to what appears to be Dr. Dre's car. Were they on a date? Is Michelle thinking of asking Dr. Dre to produce music for her? She has literally never publicly spoken about any kind of friendship with him before, which is why people think they are dating.

It also doesn't help that Michelle hasn't addressed Instagram comments asking if she's dating the "Nuthin' But A 'G' Thang" singer. For now, the rumor is just that, a rumor. Michelle hasn't denied or confirmed that she is dating Dr. Dre. She also hasn't shared how she knows him. But her ex-husband Jesse did make some public comments that lend a little more credibility to the rumors.

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When Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp talked about the rumors on their podcast, Two T's in a Pod, Teddi said she texted Jesse asking him simply, "Dr. Dre?" To that, according to Teddi, Jesse responded, "I was wondering why Isabella got a new pair of Beats" in reference to his and Michelle's daughter. But that can also be chalked up to Jesse's dry sense of humor, which he's known for.

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'The Valley' cast shared their thoughts on Michelle and Dr. Dre dating.

So far, Michelle hasn't confirmed that she is dating Dr. Dre, and neither have her Valley co-stars. But they have commented on the rumors, because how could they not? Just a couple of days after the photos came out, Janet Caperna appeared on Watch What Happens Live.