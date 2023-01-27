Mikayla Nogueira and Mascara-Gate 2023 — The Controversy Explained

TikTok influencer Mikayla Nogueira is known for her thick accent, amazing looks, and sassy personality. More recently, though, she has been known for her controversy. Late last year, Mikayla got slammed for a TikTok in which she complained about being an influencer. And just last month, she was accused of Photoshopping her pictures and videos. Now, Mikayla is under fire for a sponsored post for L'Oréal mascara...

Article continues below advertisement

The Mikayla Nogueira mascara controversy explained.

On Jan. 24, 2023, Mikayla posted the above TikTok promoting L'Oréal's new mascara, Telescopic Lift. In the video, Mikayla explains how this mascara "literally just changed [her] life. This looks like false lashes."

She then proceeds to put the mascara on, showing us the length that she gets with this mascara. Mikayla ends the video by stating that she's "not sure anyone's going to ever be able to compete with this mascara."

Article continues below advertisement

Nothing seems too out of the ordinary, right? Well, the problem is that Mikayla is allegedly wearing false eyelashes in the video, misleading the viewers. And the people in the comments definitely didn't let her off the hook...

Lots of people are calling her out for wearing false lashes, saying things like, "Tell me which falsies you used." Others are poking fun at the situation by using the pun "lashlighting." Still, some aren't too enthused, asking Mikayla not to "insult our intelligence like this."

Article continues below advertisement

@alissa.ashley no hate its just super disappointing because as ‘influencers’ people are putting their trust in us and this isnt cool #mikaylanogueira ♬ Chill Vibes - Tollan Kim

Other people are taking to the platform to voice their discontent. Creator @alissa.ashley is one of those voices. In her video breaking down the controversy, Alissa speaks on losing people's trust:

"Stuff like this is why people do not trust influencers and it's so upsetting. Like, little moments like this are why influencers as a whole get a bad rap. More specifically beauty influencers who do product reviews, who do sponsorships. That's why people are always saying, "Oh, we can't trust them"... Everyone gets impacted by that because now you don't know who to trust... It just sets us back because then everyone thinks that everything posted is f--ing fake."

Article continues below advertisement

Even Jeffree Star was commenting on the drama, tweeting, "I'll be BACK to reviewing makeup products new week. These f--ing b---hes can't stop lying to their audiences and it makes me SICK." Jeffree followed up by tweeting a picture of the mascara, saying, "Let’s get this review started… Jeffree Star-approved or nah?!"

Let’s get this review started… Jeffree Star Approved or Nah?! pic.twitter.com/6S7q4E63m8 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 26, 2023

This obviously made the fans excited. One person even tweeted, "I just wanna thank Mikayla for getting the crept keeper (Jeffree Star) to come out of retirement."

Article continues below advertisement

Our personal take is that if Mikayla is wearing false eyelashes in the TikTok to promote the mascara, then she probably shouldn't have done that. We totally hear the people who feel like their trust has been broken. We all come to TikTok for recommendations, and we trust our influencers to give us the real real.