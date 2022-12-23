Master the "Cold Girl Makeup Look" From TikTok With Only 3 Products
As temperatures drop, leave it to TikTok to spawn a new makeup trend of looking — wait for it — cold. It’s the “cold girl makeup look,” and social media influencers have all sorts of tips for achieving the effect of looking chilly with makeup.
We have to admit the tips are super easy, so anyone can pull off the “cold girl makeup look” with just a few products. Earmuffs are optional! Or, to be fair, in most of the United States, you could just step outside and realize the same results. But, if you live in the Midwest, it may be too dangerous to expose your face to the elements, depending on the day’s forecast. In that case, here’s what you need to know about the “cold girl makeup look” from TikTok.
The ‘cold girl makeup look’ from TikTok requires only a few products.
As InStyle reports, what you’re going for with the “cold girl” look is to appear flushed, like you just stepped inside after ice skating — but with a touch of holiday sparkle. This look would be perfect for a festive celebration, but honestly, it's romantic and sweet for any occasion.
Plenty of TikTok tutorials show that first, you’ll do your regular makeup routine with foundation to establish a base before layering on the products that achieve the “cold girl” effect. All you need are three products: blush, shimmer, and lip color.
Let’s unpack each element so you can pull off the perfect “cold girl makeup look” from TikTok just in time for your next wintry gathering — or just to go out and look super cute today!
The "cold girl makeup look" from TikTok is all about the cheeks.
Zoe Kim Kenealy is the makeup artist behind the viral TikTok trend. She talked to Byrdie about how to create a “cold girl” vibe. You’ll start with what she calls a “matte base.” Then, it’s time for applying blush — and don’t hold back, because this element is the crux of the look.
"I would avoid blush shades that are too vibrant or pink. Otherwise, you will look more like you packed a lot of blush on and not necessarily cold,” she advises, going on to specifically recommend Benefit Cosmetics Wanderful World Silky Soft Blush in Butterfly Orange and Shellie Pink.
Don’t forget to add shimmer and a vibrant lip hue to pull off the ultimate ‘cold girl makeup look’ from TikTok.
After you’ve strategically applied your blush — you’ll want to concentrate on the apples of your cheeks and the tip of your nose for the most natural effect, per Hello Giggles — move on to adding shimmer.
As TikTok creator Danielle Marcan demonstrates, another key to this look is the shimmer, which you should apply on the eyelids. You can also dab a bit on the inner corners of your eyes and sweep a touch of sparkle over your cheekbones for a sweet touch. Danielle used Iconic London Glaze Dual Ended Eyeshadow Crayon in Champagne, per StyleCaster. The goal is to look a little frosted — like a delicious holiday cupcake!
Finally, let’s talk about lips. We saw a bolder lip, in shades like red and bright pink, with a shiny gloss over the top. Makeup artist Sumaya Yusuf told Byrdie about achieving the look, "Lightly dab on the pinky nude lipstick and top it with your favorite icy gloss to emulate that soft but cold girl look.” Her favorite? Anastasia Beverly Hills Crystal Gloss.