Master the "Cold Girl Makeup Look" From TikTok With Only 3 Products

We have to admit the tips are super easy, so anyone can pull off the “cold girl makeup look” with just a few products. Earmuffs are optional! Or, to be fair, in most of the United States, you could just step outside and realize the same results. But, if you live in the Midwest, it may be too dangerous to expose your face to the elements, depending on the day’s forecast. In that case, here’s what you need to know about the “cold girl makeup look” from TikTok.