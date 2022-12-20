Distractify
60 Winter and Snow Captions That Will Melt Your Instagram Followers' Hearts

Allison DeGrushe - Author
By

Dec. 20 2022, Published 4:50 p.m. ET

As the motto of House Stark states, winter is coming.

For those unaware, the coldest season of the year begins precisely at 4:48 p.m. EST on Dec. 21, 2022, and although we can't escape the frigid temperatures and frozen car windows, we can still cherish the time with a seasonal social media post! So, if you're ready to start appreciating the cold, consider these winter and snow captions for your next Instagram post.

Here are 30 winter-themed captions!

1. Baby, it's cold outside

2. Walking in a winter wonderland!

3. Cold hands, warm heart

4. 'Tis the season to be freezin'

5. It’s time to bundle up!

6. Snug as a bug in a rug

7. You can't get too much winter in the winter — Robert Frost

8. Winter is coming ...

9. The cold never bothered me anyway

10. In the winter she curls up around a good book and dreams away the cold – Ben Aaronovitch

11. It's frosty out here!

12. Officially entering my hibernation era

13. I wasn’t made for winter

14. Wake me up when it's summer

15. Winter forms our character and brings out our best — Tim Allen

16. It's pretty damn cold outside

17. Eat, drink, and be cozy

18. Hello, winter!

19. Oh, the weather outside is frightful, but the fire is so delightful — Sammy Cahn

20. What, like it's cold?

21. Look snow further, winter is here

22. It's pawsitively freezing!

23. Winter is a season of recovery and preparation — Paul Theroux

24. It’s a winterful life!

25. Every cold day is one step closer to summer

26. It's hot chocolate season!

27. And the sky, is a hazy shade of winter — Simon & Garfunkel

28. Winter's a good time to stay in and cuddle

29. I planned out our whole day. First, we'll make snow angels for two hours, then we'll go ice skating, then we'll eat a whole roll of Tollhouse Cookie dough as fast as we can, and then we'll snuggle — Buddy the Elf

30. Let the wonder of winter fill your heart with joy

Check out these 30 snow-inspired captions!

1. Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!

2. When it snows, you have two choices: shovel or make snow angels

3. There's snowplace like home

4. Do you want to build a snowman?

5. Hello, snow!

6. This weather is snow joke

7. Dashing through the snow

8. Every day I’m shoveling

9. A lot of people like snow. I find it to be an unnecessary freezing of water — John Geddes

10. I came to sleigh

11. Life is better in the snow

12. And so the snow day begins …

13. The first winter snow is always so magical

14. When life gives you snow, make snow angels

15. Totally sleigh-ed it

16. Happiness is the first track on fresh snow

17. Breathing in the snowflakes — Ed Sheeran

18. Snow day vibes

19. I prefer my footprints in the sand

20. Snow day calories don’t count

21. If snowflakes were kisses, I’d send you a blizzard

22. The snow must go on

23. Brrrring on the snow!

24. Snowflakes that stay on my nose and eyelashes — Julie Andrews

25. We glove a snow pic

26. We've reached the point of snow return

27. All hail the snow!

28. Let it snow … Somewhere else!

29. There’s snow reason to go outside

30. I want to wash my hands, my face, and hair with snow — Irving Berlin

