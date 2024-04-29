Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Mike Faist Likes to Keep Details of His Life Off the Internet Mike Faist says he doesn't want to see any of the talk about him online — but we want to know who he's dating. By Sara Belcher Apr. 29 2024, Updated 5:34 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

A new white boy of the month is about to be crowned, thanks to the steamy release of Challengers. The movie, which follows Art Donaldson (Mike Faist) and his wife Tashi's (Zendaya) attempt to revive Art's tennis career, the athlete finds himself facing off against his former best friend and Tashi's former lover Patrick Zweig (Josh O'Connor). The film features enough sexual tension (and enough Zendaya) to make it a box-office hit, but it also puts plenty of eyes on both of the male leads.

Mike, who received a Tony nomination for his work on Broadway before pivoting to film, has quickly garnered attention from those who saw the film already — but is the former Dear Evan Hansen actor seeing anyone? Here's what we know about his dating life.

Source: Getty Images

Who is Mike Faist dating? He's pretty private.

Though we've seen Mike get pretty intimate with some of his co-stars in Challengers, he's an incredibly private person when it comes to his personal life. Before he became an award-winning actor, Mike was pretty open about who he was dating online, sharing snaps with his partner and swapping public comments. But as his following has grown, Mike's become much more secretive with his dating life — mostly because he doesn't have social media anymore!

“I don’t know anything specific as to what people will say, because I don’t go on the internet, I don’t have social media,” he told IndieWire during the press tour for West Side Story. “I do a self-preservation thing, because … I think I learned my lesson a long time ago doing Dear Evan Hansen of just not paying attention to any of those things."

This also means you can speculate all you want about who Mike may be dating — he won't see it! "I have to yell at my friends and family, ‘Don’t tell me anything. Stop contacting me about this. Please don’t,'” he continued. But given that the actor is chronically offline, it's not clear if he has more romantic connections than those we've seen on-screen lately.

Source: Getty Images

Mike was previously with Broadway dancer Tilly Evans-Krueger.

Though we know little of his romantic life before he hit the small screen, when Mike was still in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, it seems he was in a relationship with choreographer and dancer Tilly Evans-Krueger. Based on some old Tumblr screenshots from 2017, it seems the couple were romantically linked for some time, even attending the Obie Awards that year together.