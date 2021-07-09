Mike Horstman and His Dog Are Basically Best Friends on 'Mountain Men'

Although Mike is part of the Mountain Men cast, he is also a hunter and professional guide in real life. And on the Kodiak guide service website where he details his experience, he also mentions taking Adele with him on all of his hunts, including those with clients who pay to go hunting with him.

"On most of these hunts, it's just me, a client, and my dog Adele," he wrote on the site.

It's pretty adorable, but it also speaks volumes about the bond Mike and Adele have outside of the TV show and away from cameras. Adele has been in his life for years, and at close to 12 years old herself, she's an older dog, but one who is arguably Mike's most solid companion.