Legendary Sports Broadcaster Mike Patrick Dies at 80 — Cause of Death Revealed
Mike passed away on Easter Sunday in 2025.
ESPN’s legendary play-by-play announcer Mike Patrick died on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025, at the age of 80, the network confirmed on April 22. He was a beloved voice in the world of sports, especially on ESPN, and someone who left a lasting mark on the industry.
Mike joined ESPN in 1982, where he called college football and men’s and women’s basketball. Over the next 36 years, he became a fixture at the network. 18 of those seasons were spent serving as the NFL voice for Sunday Night Football.
Mike will undoubtedly be missed, but as fans try to process the news, many are left wondering what happened. What was Mike Patrick’s cause of death?
What is Mike Patrick's cause of death?
Mike Patrick died of natural causes on April 20, 2025, in Fairfax, Va. His doctor, along with the city of Clarksburg, W.Va., confirmed the news to ESPN on April 22.
In terms of health, Mike seemed to be doing well, though he did undergo triple bypass heart surgery back in August 2004. Still, he made a swift recovery and returned to the ESPN booth just a few months later, per The Washington Post.
It’s clear nothing was going to stand in the way of his sports broadcasting career, not even open-heart surgery. And that career was a long and impactful one. You could say his broadcasting journey started back in high school after crossing paths with fellow sportscaster Jay Randolph.
According to West Virginia University, the two met while Mike attended Washington Irving High. Mike offered to help Jay by holding cue cards to track the football’s position on the field, perhaps the first spark that ignited his passion for broadcasting.
By the time Mike enrolled at George Washington University, he had found his true calling. He gave up on his dream of playing baseball and instead jumped at the opportunity to talk sports at WRGW, the school’s radio station. From there, Mike’s broadcasting journey took off. He became a widely recognized and respected voice in sports media, eventually spending 36 years with ESPN before retiring in 2018.
Mike is survived by his wife, Janet, and will be remembered by his countless fans and friends.