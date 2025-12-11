Milana Vayntrub's Net Worth Was Built on Commercial Success and Her Comedy Chops "Using the male gaze to fight the blaze." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 11 2025, 12:11 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Sometimes it feels like no place is safe from sexualizing women. Unfortunately, walking down the street, posting on social media, or daring to hang out at a bar alone can often lead to comments about a woman's body. What's even crazier is that the statements are usually at odds with each other. If you're too dressed up, then you're trying too hard. If you haven't dressed up enough, you've given up and are deemed wholly unattractive. Can the gals do anything right?

Actor Milana Vayntrub has experienced intense and often frightening versions of this in a way most people never will. She is best known for her role as Lily in the AT&T commercials, where she plays a very funny employee determined to help confused customers. At some point, certain dark corners of the internet started commenting on Milana's breast size and more. Years later, she took her power back in an interesting way. Let's look at Milana's net worth and her unorthodox philanthropic endeavors.

Milana Vayntrub has an impressive net worth.

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Milana is sitting on $4 million. The actor got her start at the age of 8 when she starred in three episodes of NBC's popular medical drama ER. Her guest-starring roles in television continued with spots in shows like Lizzie McGuire, Key & Peele, Silicon Valley, and House of Lies. Milana's first big run occurred in 2016 when she played Sloane Sandburg in eight episodes of This Is Us.

Milana Vayntrub Actor, comedian, and activist Net worth: $4 million Milana Vayntrub is an actor, comedian, and activist best known for her role as Lily in the AT&T commercials. Birth date: March 8, 1987 Birth place: Tashkent, Uzbek SSR (today Uzbekistan) Birth name: Milana Aleksandrovna Vayntrub Father: Alexandr Vayntrub Mother: Galina Vayntrub Education: BA in Communication from University of California, San Diego

Although Milana's television experience outweighs her cinematic journey, she has spent some time on the large screen. Fans of the horror-comedy genre will undoubtedly recall her turn in Werewolves Within, which also starred Veep's Sam Richardson. She is also popping up in the upcoming Ryan Gosling sci-fi movie Project Hail Mary.

Much of Milana's money was probably made from her commercial work, both as a star and director. Her time as Lily spanned roughly a decade, during which she was harassed by social media users who left lewd and disgusting comments under ads that were posted online. Despite this, Milana told The New York Times the benefits far outweighed the consequences. Starring as Lily opened doors for Milana's own career as a commercial director.

Milana started a nonprofit organization called Only Philanthopy which uses the male gaze to raise money.

The tagline for Only Philanthropy, the organization founded by Milana, is, "Using the male gaze to fight the blaze." The first campaign began in March 2024 and raised $170,000 for a single mother who was displaced by the Los Angeles fires, per an Instagram post by Milana. "It wasn't just about the money," said Bridget. "It was the first time in a long time I felt seen. Like someone actually cared that we were still here, still fighting."