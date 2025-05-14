'iCarly' Star Miranda Cosgrove Is No Longer a Child Star, and Her Net Worth Has Grown Too Miranda was just 11 years old when the world first met her as the little sister of 'Drake & Josh,' but her life seems to be coming full circle these days. By Ivy Griffith Published May 14 2025, 4:15 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Former child star Miranda Cosgrove has done well for herself since leaving the set of the original Nickelodeon series iCarly. In fact, she brought the series back for three seasons on Paramount Plus as a producer before it ended, tying her childhood legacy into her adult career.

Article continues below advertisement

But through iCarly and other early successes, what kind of net worth has Miranda earned? Here's what we know about her net worth, and what she has to say about the possibility of an original iCarly cast reunion.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Miranda Cosgrove's net worth has outgrown "child star."

Miranda was born May 14, 1993, in Los Angeles, Calif. According to IMDb, she was discovered quite young while singing and dancing around a table at a restaurant. Her agent signed her quickly after witnessing her talents, and she started her career by appearing in commercials for Burger King, McDonald's, and others.

Miranda Cosgrove Actor, singer, producer Net worth: $8 million From former child star on Nickelodeon's iCarly to successful producer as an adult, Miranda has long been an enterprising and successful feature in Hollywood. Birthdate: May 14, 1993 Birthplace: Los Angeles, Calif. Marriages: 0 Children: 0

Article continues below advertisement

One of her first breakout roles, the site reports, was in 2003's School of Rock, but Miranda didn't become a household name until she appeared in the 2004 Nickelodeon series Drake & Josh, starring Drake Bell and Josh Peck, where she starred as the duo's younger sister. She appeared in other shows on the network before she was given her own series, iCarly, in 2007.

Since then, Miranda has launched her own successful music career, worked in voice acting, and has been the face of Neutrogena skin care since 2010, according to IMDb. Her combined efforts and diverse experiences have led to an estimated net worth of $8 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

Article continues below advertisement

Miranda has teased fans about the possibility of an 'iCarly' reunion.

While Miranda is out there finding new successes with the iCarly universe, there has been one question on the mind of lifelong fans: Will the original cast ever get a reunion? Luckily, Miranda has some thoughts on the matter.

Article continues below advertisement

In a 2025 The Talk interview, Miranda spoke about her career and her experiences with iCarly, including the potential for an original cast reunion. She shared, "I'm not 100 percent able to confirm anything yet ... [but] fans of the show are going to be super excited." The reason? "We have something in the works," she shared with a grin.