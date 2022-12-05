‘My Unorthodox Life’ Fans Saw More on Miriam Haart’s Dating Life in Season 2

Since its premiere in 2021, fans have followed Julia Haart and Silvio Scaglia’s family on the Netflix reality show My Unorthodox Life. The family has shared many moments in their lives, including personal and professional highs and lows.

One significant low for the family was Julia and Silvio’s 2022 divorce after just three years of marriage. The fallout from their split will be a large part of the show’s second season. The season will also explore how Julia’s children — Batsheva (29), Shlomo (26), Miriam (22), and Aron Hendler (15) — are also handling the divorce.