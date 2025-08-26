"Going to the Kiddy Klub" — Mom Goes Viral After Putting Elementary School Daughter in Red Corset "The baddies generation raising daughters." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 26 2025, 12:25 p.m. ET Source: Instagram | @lstpromotionss

Article continues below advertisement

The concept of modesty and kids clothing is a persistent debate it seems. Distractify previously reported on a mother who couldn't believe that her daughter's school asked her kid to change out of shorts because they weren't deemed fitting for an educational environment. This had the kid's mom questioning why anyone would bring up this topic of conversation regarding a 5-year-old.

So it doesn't come as a surprise that a mother put her elementary-aged daughter in a red corset for her second day of school. An Instagram account for two kids, Rylie and Ryelle, appear to feature posts that have been uploaded by another user on the platform, presumably the kids' mother, De'Arjanae.

Article continues below advertisement

One of the posts shows a young girl wearing a white dress, red and white socks, a red and white mini-purse, and a cherry themed hair clip with a white bow. Over the dress, is a red corset, which elicited a strong reaction from other users on the app. The picture was re-posted to the @lstpromotionss Instagram account, where numerous users on the app shared their thoughts of putting someone who is in Sesame Street's target audience in a corset.

Article continues below advertisement

"Where’s her book bag? She looks like she’s going to the kiddy klub," one person remarked. Another person replied, "Corsets and kids don’t go in the same sentence." Someone else believed that parental decision-making, which led a mother to place in her daughter in this kind of clothing, was indicative of a lack of a fatherly figure. "Ain’t no father in that girl life," they said.

Others had more direct messaging for the girl's mother, penning, "Please dress these children appropriately for school," one wrote. But there was someone else who took issue with other facets of the young girl's outfit. "Where is this baby’s pants," they penned.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram | @lstpromotionss

Another Instagram user quipped, "The baddies generation raising daughters. Scary times." Whereas one individual thought that the girl's outfit is a good reason as to why more schools need to implement standardized clothing protocols. "This is why uniforms are important!" they commented.

Article continues below advertisement

Studies on how clothing can affect children are readily available online, like this Parents article that writes how a "child's clothes can affect their mindset." The outlet indicates that there are both positive and negative aspects of allowing children to pick out their own clothes. On one hand, letting kids sift through a closet to put together an outfit can be a good thing.

It can instill a sense of autonomy, which, with persistent practice, could allow for more personal expression. Theoretically, this could spread to other facets of a child's life, allowing them to express their opinions and weigh how they feel about other aspects. If they have control over how they present themselves with their clothes, they may be inspired to not shy away from personal opinions in other scenarios.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram | @lstpromotionss

I.e., if they're walking the walk, they may want to talk the talk. However, Parents also wrote that there could be downsides to letting kids wear whatever they want. Let's say your kid is fond of a certain anime and wants to dress like their favorite character from it. It doesn't take too much mental strain to imagine how this scenario could go horribly wrong, as what looks great in a cartoon doesn't necessarily translate to real life.

Article continues below advertisement

Parents stated that kids who pick clothing that stands out too much could ultimately result in gratuitous attention, including negative responses. Having to defend their clothing or put in a situation where they need to roast another kid to stand up for their outfit or deflect attention for it may be uncomfortable.

Or, they might ultimately resent their parents for not telling them that they look ridiculous in what they're wearing, which could lead to a strain in the parent/child dynamic. This could extend to a kid getting in trouble for what they're wearing in school. Or maybe your mom will snap a photo of you and you'll become a topic of conversation on the internet, like the young girl who was rocking a red corset while she skipped to her class to learn her ABCs.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram | @lstpromotionss

The blog, Saha, also states that sometimes, children can be adversely affected by wearing exceedingly bold or loud colors, too. As per the outlet, "Studies in sensory processing show that too much visual complexity can overstimulate a child’s senses, leading to feelings of restlessness or even anxiety."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram | @lstpromotionss