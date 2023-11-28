Home > Entertainment > Music Moneybagg Yo Has 8 Kids — and Could Possibly Have More With Ari Fletcher Rapper Moneybagg Yo is a father of eight children and has said he wants more with his “wife,” Ari Fletcher. Let’s meet his family! By Elizabeth Randolph Nov. 28 2023, Published 4:31 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Rapper Moneybagg Yo is often in the news for his relationships with women in the rap music industry. The Memphis-bred artist is known to many pop culture stans as Megan Thee Stallion’s ex and has more recently been romantically involved with Ari Fletcher. However, unless it’s about his music or other business endeavors, Moneybagg Yo doesn’t share much in his life off of the road.

One thing many of the “Nun Like Me” rapper’s fans know about him is he’s a proud father. But some may not know how many children Moneybagg Yo has nor if he plans on having more. Fortunately, we’ve got the answers below!

Moneybagg Yo has eight children with four different women.

Before he landed his big break in 2016 by signing to Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group (CMG), Moneybagg Yo already had several children with multiple women.

Born Demario DeWayne White Jr., Moneybagg Yo revealed to Shade 45 in 2017 that he had “two or three children” by the time he reached his senior year of high school. By the time he reached his late twenties, he had seven children with four women. As of 2023, the rapper has eight kids: Demya, Demario Jr., O’Marrion, Ta’Riyah, Mariah, Demonel, Ca’Marian, and Spring.

According to The Sun, two of Moneybagg’s baby’s mothers have opted to stay out of the spotlight. However, the outlet confirmed that Whitney White is the mother of at least two of his children. Moneybagg also has two other baby mamas whose identities are unknown.

Although Moneybagg doesn’t discuss his kids or their mothers in the media much, in June 2023, he opened up to Angie Martinez about the death of his fourth baby’s mother, Kennedy Lynette, who also went by Chyna Santana. In April 2022, Chyna was murdered by someone she believed to be a friend.

Moneybagg Yo’s Baby Mama Chyna Santana Suddenly DIES https://t.co/S9xOPppI20 — luckyjennk (@Jennykwalters) May 4, 2022

Since Chyna’s death, Moneybagg gained custody of the three children they shared. The rapper revealed to Angie on the radio host’s IRL podcast that he felt anger toward the way she died and thought it was a preventable tragedy.

“I instantly broke down, I couldn’t believe it,” the “Wokesha” rapper revealed to Angie. “I was more mad at her than anything. I was like, ‘How did you let this happen? How you let your kids — and it was so crazy ’cause when I talked to my daughter, she was just telling me at the airport, ‘I told my mama not to go.'”

Is Moneybagg Yo married?

With eight kids under his belt, Moneybagg Yo never stopped at finding love. After he and Megan called their relationship quits in 2019, he began dating Ari Fletcher that October. The pair were hot and heavy for two years but broke up after Moneybagg admitted to cheating on Ari during their relationship.

After some time apart, Ari and Moneybagg reunited in 2022 and have been solid ever since. In November 2023, Ari revealed they took the next step in their relationship privately.

During an exchange on X, formerly Twitter, with a fan stating Moneybagg “not gone marry a woman who posts her body on the internet,” Ari responded that she is, in fact, the marrying kind.

“I’ve been married for two years,” Ari posted.

Moneybagg didn’t deny being married to Ari, so it’s safe to say his longtime boo is telling the truth about their union. The good news came two years after Ari revealed to her fans on her cooking show, Dinner With the Don, that she had suffered a miscarriage when she and Moneybagg first got together. Now that the pair is reportedly married, Ari, who has a son, Yosohn, with rapper G Herbo, shared she’s thinking about expanding their family again.

I been kind of feeling like I want a baby but I just don’t wanna be pregnant for that long and get that big. 😩 — KYLESISTER (@AriTheDon) October 9, 2023

“I been kind of feeling like I want a baby, but I just don’t wanna be pregnant for that long and get that big,” Ari wrote on X in October 2023.