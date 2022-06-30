This TikTok-Famous Donkey Will Make Your Day With His Beautiful Singing

Per Chron, Monte was adopted from the Texas Miracle Ranch (TMR) Rescue in Plantersville, Texas, in 2020. He had been patiently waiting at the ranch to find his forever home since 2010 when he was first brought in.

As his owner Pinky Ruggles told the outlet, "He sat at the rescue because he was smaller, he was older. He wasn't the cuddly type. He wasn't the rush over to see what you're doing type. He just wasn't what everyone always wants a donkey to be."