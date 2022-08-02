Moriah Plath Recently Debuted a New Tattoo — What Does It Mean?

TLC's hit reality TV show Welcome to Plathville offers a rare glimpse into the eccentric everyday life of Kim and Barry Plath and their nine kids. As proud Christian fundamentalists, Kim and Barry always planned on raising their kids in accord with the strictest traditions — against which their adult-age kids have promptly been rebelling.

Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, and Moriah fled the nest. They have discussed their experiences like first popping open a can of Coke and getting tattoos since.