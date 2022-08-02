Moriah Plath Recently Debuted a New Tattoo — What Does It Mean?
TLC's hit reality TV show Welcome to Plathville offers a rare glimpse into the eccentric everyday life of Kim and Barry Plath and their nine kids. As proud Christian fundamentalists, Kim and Barry always planned on raising their kids in accord with the strictest traditions — against which their adult-age kids have promptly been rebelling.
Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, and Moriah fled the nest. They have discussed their experiences like first popping open a can of Coke and getting tattoos since.
Moriah Plath from 'Welcome to Plathville' has two tattoos.
An ambitious singer-songwriter, Moriah moved to Tampa, Fla., with Ethan, his wife, Olivia, and Olivia's brother, Nathan, a while ago. Ready to embrace the worldly lifestyle, Moriah got a couple of tattoos and embarked on a relationship with Max Kallschmidt. While she and Max broke up in November 2021, those tattoos are a little more permanent. What do they mean?
Moriah scored one of her latest tattoos in February 2022, getting an elaborate rose design stretching from her hip to her backside. The vividly-colored, beautifully-contoured flower has an abyss-like shape. One petal is adorned with a translucent raindrop.
It has bright green leaves and is surrounded by a blue splash to create the impression of more depth. As she shared on social media, the impressive ink is courtesy of Secret Tattoo Studio in Tampa, Fla.
The size of the tattoo received mixed responses from fans.
"I hate tattoos but honestly, I love that you’re happy and don’t care what people think or how many tattoos you get. I’m just happy you’re living you’re best life and thriving," commented @the.skys.my.limit.
"Trooper! That’s a large tattoo with lots of line and color. You’re a strong woman! Beautiful artistry as well" commented @rebapipes.
It perhaps goes without saying that many of Moriah's Instagram followers were keen to learn more about her parents' reaction to her ink. She has yet to disclose their thoughts on her tattoos. She also hasn't shared details on the hidden meaning of the rose, if there is one.
Moriah Plath revealed her first-ever tattoo in January 2021.
Moriah headed to Instagram to showcase her first tattoo in January 2021. The tattoo spells out the words "Black Heart" in, perhaps not too surprisingly, black, with three red lines squished in-between the top section, "Black," and the bottom section, "Heart."
She returned to Instagram a few months later to issue an update and conduct some open polling.
"I’ve had my tattoo for a year now and I’m kinda really wanting more! I know there will be objections but never once have I regretted this tattoo and it will always be my choice!" she captioned a post shared on Sept. 18, 2021. "'Yes, I can listen to y’all’s opinions but at the end of the day this is my life and I will be the one living with the good and bad decisions I make."
"Though I will say, I don’t see them as good or bad decisions but as learning curves!" she added. "On the road to becoming who I’m meant to be. And I’m not just talking about tattoos but just life decisions in general. So, I guess we’ll just have to see what the future brings."
Welcome To Plathville airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.