Famed Comedian and Actor Mort Sahl Passed Away at 94 Years Old

Mort's death was confirmed to The New York Times by Lucy Mercer, a close friend of the late comedian. She told the Associated Press that he died "peacefully" at this Mill Valley, Calif., home, and cited the cause of his death as "old age."

Canadian-born Mort broke down boundaries in the world of comedy at a time when many of its biggest faces donned suits and told fairly similarly structured jokes. He differentiated himself by appearing onstage in plain clothing and deriving almost all of his act's material from a single newspaper he held in front of him.

His political satire became legendary because of instances like this, and he often bragged about having mocked literally every president from Dwight D. Eisenhower to Donald Trump.