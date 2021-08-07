Logic Stars as Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Biracial Friend in the Apple TV+ Series 'Mr. Corman'

Since his rise to fame, Logic has been open about his ethnicity. The rapper previously confirmed that, like Dax, he is half-Black. In addition to opening up about his ethnic background in his music , Logic was candid about how his relationship with his mother shaped his racial identity in his interview with Anthony.

According to Logic, although his mother was a vehement racist, she fell in love and conceived children with Black men, which became a source of confusion for the rapper and his siblings during their childhood.

“That was a very hard thing growing up,” Logic told Anthony. “Having your own mother call you and the rest of your siblings who are all Black, or should I say look more biracial than you do, n----s. That was a very hard thing to f--king deal with.”