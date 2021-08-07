Logic Stars as Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Biracial Friend in the Apple TV+ Series 'Mr. Corman'By Pretty Honore
Aug. 6 2021, Published 9:11 p.m. ET
Maryland-born hip-hop artist Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, popularly known as Logic, released his first project more than a decade ago. Since then, he’s earned two Grammy nominations and become a New York Times bestselling author in addition to making a name for himself in the gaming industry after signing an exclusive deal with Twitch.
In September of 2020, Logic announced that he was embarking on yet another adventure, but this time, he’s taking his talents to the small screen. On Aug. 6, Logic made his onscreen debut in the Apple TV+ series Mr. Corman. Here’s what we know about his new role as Dax.
Logic made his onscreen debut in the Apple TV+ comedic drama, Mr. Corman.
According to Logic, his collaboration with Mr. Corman creator Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who stars as Josh Corman in the series, was fate. In an interview with Anthony Fantano, Logic opened up about the audition that ultimately landed him the role of Dax, one of Josh’s friends.
“I f--king snapped in this new TV show called Mr. Corman starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who's like low-key [been] one of my f--king man-crushes since 500 Days of Summer. I love him as an actor and somehow the universe brought us together and before I know it I was f--king auditioning for him.”
Although Logic is not oblivious to the fact that his celebrity helped him secure the role, he was proud to finally get the opportunity to show off his acting chops. He shared, "It's really incredible and it meant so much to me.”
In his interview, Logic mentions that his character on Mr. Corman is biracial, which ultimately led fans to wonder — is Logic really biracial?
Is Logic biracial?
Since his rise to fame, Logic has been open about his ethnicity. The rapper previously confirmed that, like Dax, he is half-Black. In addition to opening up about his ethnic background in his music, Logic was candid about how his relationship with his mother shaped his racial identity in his interview with Anthony.
According to Logic, although his mother was a vehement racist, she fell in love and conceived children with Black men, which became a source of confusion for the rapper and his siblings during their childhood.
“That was a very hard thing growing up,” Logic told Anthony. “Having your own mother call you and the rest of your siblings who are all Black, or should I say look more biracial than you do, n----s. That was a very hard thing to f--king deal with.”
Now that Logic has launched his acting career, fans are wondering if he will take a leave of absence from the music industry. So have we heard the last of the "Incredible True Story" rapper? Did Logic retire?
Did Logic retire?
According to Logic, although he’s pursuing his dreams of being an actor, gamer, and author, he’ll never lose his passion for his first love, which is hip-hop. Contrary to his previous retirement announcement, Logic released the third installment in his "Bobby Tarantino" series in July of 2021, and we anticipate that there will be more to come. He told Anthony, “At the end of the day, I love music. I still make music.”
New episodes of Mr. Corman are available to stream on Apple TV+ on Fridays.