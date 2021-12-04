Who's the Youngest Lucky Lotto Winner to be Featured on HGTV's 'My Lottery Dream Home'?

As reported by Reality Titbit, the youngest lotto winner thus far to be featured on HGTV's hit show is 22-year-old gamer and social media influencer Hadleigh Painter. When she's not streaming on Twitch, Hadleigh models, acts, and practices environmental activism.

Though the East Carolina University student didn't score big with a Mega Millions ticket, Hadleigh won a nice chunk of change with a scratch-off — specifically $390,000. In her Season 10 episode, appropriately titled "So Young, So Rich," Hadleigh's budget for a house is $550,000.