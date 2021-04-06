"Up" Dance Co-Creator Mya Johnson Addressed Addison Rae's Performance on 'The Tonight Show'

When Addison Rae appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in March of 2021 to promote her single, " Obsessed ," she participated in a segment to teach the host eight viral TikTok dances in under three minutes.

As TikTok has grown in popularity, so has the amount of creators who have become well-known on the app. They're responsible for the dances, trends, and challenges that countless of others participate in.

Mya Nicole Johnson , who came up with the "Up" dance with Chris Cotter, later appeared on the show. Keep reading to find out who she is, and for more background on her viral TikTok dance.

The SNL alum held up cue cards, which listed the name of each dance. Following the skit, many were upset because the names and social media handles of the creators were left off. Most of the dances in the game had been choreographed by Black content creators.

Cardi B herself re-posted the original video on her own Instagram and TikTok feeds.

The original video has been viewed more than one million times on Instagram, and over eight million times on TikTok. Others soon began to mimic the moves on their own pages, and many influencers took part in the dance challenge.

In February of 2021, the Texas resident posted an original dance routine to the song "Up" by Cardi B. She performed the dance with her friend of two years, 13-year-old Chris Cotter.

Her TikTok feed also has quite a substantial following; more than 619,000 people keep up with her account.

At just 15 years old, Mya Nicole Johnson has already made quite the name for herself online. She posts her dances on her Instagram account, which has nearly 940,000 followers.

Mya Johnson addressed the Addison Rae and Jimmy Fallon performance controversy.

During Addison's appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she performed dances created by Dorien Scott ("Corvette Corvette"), Fur-Quan Powell and Camyra Franklin ("Laffy Taffy"), Nate Nale, Adam Snyder, and Greg Dahl ("Blinding Lights"), Keara Wilson ("Savage"), Jazlyne Baybee ("Savage Love"), Noah Schnapp ("Do It Again), The Gilbert Twins ("Fergalicious") and Chris Cotter and Mya Johnson ("Up").

Because none of these creators were credited, and they weren't originally given the opportunity to perform their own dances on the show, there was a lot of backlash surrounding the segment after it aired. After Addison's Tonight Show appearance, Mya spoke with TMZ about how she would have liked the opportunity to perform her own dance on the show.

"I was shocked, and I was really happy because my challenge made it all the way to TV. That's crazy. But then, I started to think and I was like, 'I wish that could have been me and Chris performing our own challenge at his show,'" Mya explained before adding that she didn't feel any ill will toward Addison. When the late night talk series returned from a hiatus in April of 2021, Jimmy Fallon addressed the controversy, and he invited the social media stars to appear remotely.

"On our last show before break, we did a bit with Addison Rae, where she taught me eight viral TikTok dances. Now, we recognize that the creators of those dances deserve to have their own spotlight," Jimmy said, before introducing several of the dance originators. Mya and Chris both appeared, and they discussed how the "Up" dance came to be. "It's really fun, especially [because] we're both really creative," Mya said on the show. "When we put our dances together, it just makes it even better."