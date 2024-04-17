Home > Television > Reality TV > The Circle 'The Circle' Season 6: Myles Reed's Unique Career Could Be a Game-Changer (SPOILERS) 'The Circle' Season 6 cast member Myles Reed works as an AI engineer, and his expertise might give him an an edge over the AI contestant in the game. By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 17 2024, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Episodes 1-4 of Season 6 of The Circle. Everyone's favorite ruthless game of popularity is back and better than ever! That's right, Season 6 of The Circle is now officially streaming on Netflix, and the competition is already heating up.

One of the first cast members viewers meet is Myles Reed, a 29-year-old party animal from Los Angeles. He's aware that he gives off a "f--k boy" vibe, but there's much more to Myles than meets the eye. With that said, read on to learn more about his incredibly unique career!

What is 'The Circle' Season 6 cast member Myles Reed's job?

In his introduction, Myles shares that he works as an AI engineer! He reveals that he attended Carnegie Mellon on a full-ride, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Artificial Intelligence.

According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, AI engineering consists of "combining systems engineering principles, software engineering, computer science, and human-centered design to create intelligent systems that can complete certain tasks or reach certain goals." As an AI engineer, Myles constructs "AI models using machine learning (ML) algorithms and deep neural networks (DNN) to draw business insights."

Given his expertise, one might assume he'll quickly identify the AI contestant — or could it pose a challenge even for our seasoned specialist? Well, Episode 4 ends on a cliffhanger, leaving us in the dark about Myles' decision on whom to block from the game for being the "least human." However, we suspect he's completely unaware that Max is the AI competitor, which could spell trouble for Myles both in the game and in his career!

On the side, Myles is also a hip-hop singer. He released his debut EP, "Gone Too Long," in 2019 and has since followed that up with tracks like "Penn Station Freestyle," Bagz," "Capone," "Granite," and "Torque." You can check out his music on YouTube and all music streaming services.

Myles has an alter-ego known as "Yung Papi Fuego."

It may sound surprising, but Myles has an alter-ego named Yung Papi Fuego. He's always "turnt" and hitting the party scene until 4 in the morning. Why? Well, because Yung Papi Fuego thrives on having a good time! While he's not one to start drama, he will never shy away from stirring the pot if the situation calls for it!

So, the rest of The Circle Season 6 cast better watch their backs because, at any point, Yung Papi Fuego might emerge at any moment, shaking up their strategies and jeopardizing their game. With just a snap of his fingers, some of these players could find themselves plummeting from the top of the popularity ladder to the bottom.

