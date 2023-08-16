Home > Gaming > Twitch Who Is Nadia Amine? Everything You Need to Know About This Twitch Star Nadia Amine has amassed more than one million Twitch followers and is one of the biggest names on the platform. Here’s at look at what games she streams. By Jon Bitner Aug. 16 2023, Published 4:17 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

While Twitch is home to thousands of streamers, few are as popular as Nadia Amine. The creator currently has just over one million followers on the platform, and she shows no signs of slowing down. Her other social media platforms might be even more popular, with her TikTok account closing in on four million followers. Interested in learning more about the popular gamer and content creator? Here’s everything you need to know about Amine.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Nadia Amine on Twitch?

Nadia Amine (real name Naida K. Amine) is a 23-year-old streamer that is known for her Call of Duty: Warzone content. Amine currently lives in Los Angeles, though she previously lived and streamed from her home in Tampa, Florida. Amine first started creating content for YouTube in 2010, before pivoting to Twitch in 2021. Since then, her follower count has ballooned to over one million.

Article continues below advertisement

It hasn’t been smooth sailing, however, as Amine was a victim of swatting in 2022 and has also been accused of cheating in Warzone matches. In fact, the harassment against Amine was so intense that esports athlete Doug ‘Censor’ Martin was disqualified from an Activision tournament due to his inappropriate remarks.

Amine has been temporarily banned on Twitch for doxing, though the suspension only lasted a few hours. While Warzone is Amine’s preferred game to stream, the creator is also active on other channels, such as Just Chatting and Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches. In fact, many of her most popular videos fall into these categories, including Vegas Pool Party, Picnic Date With Azra, and Trolling in Santa Monica.

Article continues below advertisement

ROCK CLIMBING W ANDREA LIVE NOW TWITCH TV NADIA pic.twitter.com/dFKPZEAnzO — nadia (@TheNadiaAmine) July 29, 2023

It’s a similar story for Amine’s TikTok profile, which features a mixture of video game and lifestyle content. Her TikTok is arguably more popular than her Twitch account, with most uploads garnering over a million views each.

Article continues below advertisement

Amine’s Instagram and YouTube accounts aren’t quite as active as her other social media profiles, though her description for the latter does have her job listed as “actress, gamer, and live streamer.”

What is Nadia Amine’s PC setup?

Amine lists two PC setups on her Twitch page. Her gaming PC consists of an RTX 3080 GPU (12GB) and Intel i9 12900k with 32GB RAM, which is about as premium as gaming PCs can get. It’s a similar story for the streaming PC, which also features an Intel i9 processor and 32GB RAM, but this time uses an RTX 3080 GPU (10GB).

Article continues below advertisement

TELLING THE TRUTH ABOUT DRAMA W FOUSEY AND KITTY GETTING. TWITCH TV NADIA pic.twitter.com/gCqq3qa9rU — nadia (@TheNadiaAmine) August 16, 2023