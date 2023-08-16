Who Is Nadia Amine? Everything You Need to Know About This Twitch Star
Nadia Amine has amassed more than one million Twitch followers and is one of the biggest names on the platform. Here’s at look at what games she streams.
While Twitch is home to thousands of streamers, few are as popular as Nadia Amine. The creator currently has just over one million followers on the platform, and she shows no signs of slowing down. Her other social media platforms might be even more popular, with her TikTok account closing in on four million followers.
Interested in learning more about the popular gamer and content creator? Here’s everything you need to know about Amine.
Who is Nadia Amine on Twitch?
Nadia Amine (real name Naida K. Amine) is a 23-year-old streamer that is known for her Call of Duty: Warzone content. Amine currently lives in Los Angeles, though she previously lived and streamed from her home in Tampa, Florida.
Amine first started creating content for YouTube in 2010, before pivoting to Twitch in 2021. Since then, her follower count has ballooned to over one million.
It hasn’t been smooth sailing, however, as Amine was a victim of swatting in 2022 and has also been accused of cheating in Warzone matches. In fact, the harassment against Amine was so intense that esports athlete Doug ‘Censor’ Martin was disqualified from an Activision tournament due to his inappropriate remarks.
Amine has been temporarily banned on Twitch for doxing, though the suspension only lasted a few hours.
While Warzone is Amine’s preferred game to stream, the creator is also active on other channels, such as Just Chatting and Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches. In fact, many of her most popular videos fall into these categories, including Vegas Pool Party, Picnic Date With Azra, and Trolling in Santa Monica.
It’s a similar story for Amine’s TikTok profile, which features a mixture of video game and lifestyle content. Her TikTok is arguably more popular than her Twitch account, with most uploads garnering over a million views each.
Amine’s Instagram and YouTube accounts aren’t quite as active as her other social media profiles, though her description for the latter does have her job listed as “actress, gamer, and live streamer.”
What is Nadia Amine’s PC setup?
Amine lists two PC setups on her Twitch page. Her gaming PC consists of an RTX 3080 GPU (12GB) and Intel i9 12900k with 32GB RAM, which is about as premium as gaming PCs can get. It’s a similar story for the streaming PC, which also features an Intel i9 processor and 32GB RAM, but this time uses an RTX 3080 GPU (10GB).
Considering that Warzone is Amine’s main game, that’s more than enough power to run the game and stream content (regardless of which system she’s using).
It's unclear if Amine plans to make the jump and start streaming other games, but if she ever wants to, no doubt her rig has the power to handle it.