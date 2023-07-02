Home > Television > Reality TV > Naked and Afraid Discovery's 'Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing' Is Underway — Here Are the Rules While Discovery's 'Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing' is similar to 'Naked and Afraid', it also comes with a new set of game changing rules. By Emma Saletta Jul. 2 2023, Published 1:32 p.m. ET Source: Discovery

The latest spin-off series of Naked and Afraid has begun, and the contestants have not stopped fighting the conditions of the wilderness. Discovery's Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing focuses on 12 survivalists who have competed in previous seasons of Naked and Afraid, and they have seemingly been working to survive since the show's Season 1 premiere on May 7, 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Now that Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing is well into its first season, we're looking into the rules of the show, to see just how similar (or different) they are from Naked and Afraid. Here's what we know.

Discovery's 'Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing' has rules that are similar to 'Naked and Afraid'.

Source: Discovery Steven Lee Hall Jr. and Sarah Bartell on an episode of 'Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing'

As previously mentioned, the show features 12 contestants rather than the usual 2 per episode, but the contestants do break off into pairs, and like Naked and Afraid, they must complete several wilderness tasks in order to survive in a challenging location: South Africa Oribi Gorge.

Article continues below advertisement

However, on this show, participants face elimination. Contestants also have the option to "tap out" whether it's because they want to quit, or if they must leave for medical reasons. This season, if a participant decides to leave the show willingly, not only will they be eliminated, but their partner will be eliminated as well. If a participant leaves for medical reasons, their partner will be safe from elimination.

The goal is to survive 45 days rather than the 21 days audiences see in Naked and Afraid — and the goal is not to get eliminated, of course. The last contestant standing will walk away with $100,000, which is a win worth fighting for!

Article continues below advertisement

'Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing' is adding phases into the competition.

With Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing lasting for 45 days, the rules and surprises throughout the competition will be divided into three phases. In phase one, the survivalists will work in pairs to earn tools, and hunt for food, water, fire, and shelter. This phase will last for 21 days.

In phase two, the survivalists who survive phase one will compete against their partners and other teammates. Phase three features survivalists competing on their own, with the winning competitor taking home that coveted $100,00. This phase will last for three days.

Article continues below advertisement

'Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing' has seen multiple eliminations.

So far, fans have witnessed multiple eliminations. Former Naked and Afraid contestant Cheeny Plante left the show during Episode 7 of Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, which aired June 18, 2023. A solo elimination challenge during Episode 7 also resulted in the elimination of Sarah Bartell, who finished in last place.