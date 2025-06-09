Nat Wolff Was Seen Kissing Billie Eilish — and Fans Want to Know His Dating History What is Nat Wolff's dating history? Fans are curious after seeing him kissing the Grammy-winning singer. By Niko Mann Published June 9 2025, 2:07 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Nat Wolff shared a kiss with Billie Eilish on a balcony in Venice, Italy, over the weekend, according to Deuxmoi. The two singers were enjoying champagne and taking selfies as they cuddled and kissed on the balcony. The two were rumored to be dating since 2024, but the new pictures seem to confirm their relationship.

The "Look Outside" singer and Billie began dating sometime after his brother, Alex Wolff, introduced them following an Oscars after-party in 2023. The three reportedly became close due to their shared experiences with Tourette syndrome, per Variety. Now that the rumors are confirmed, fans want to know about Nat Wolff's dating history, and we've got the tea!

Source: Mega

Nat Wolff's dating history includes some famous names.

Nat Wolff's dating history isn't too shabby. He also dated actress Grace Van Patten for several years. Nat was also linked to The Substance actor Margaret Qualley. The duo reportedly dated from 2012 until 2014.

Nat also dated former Nickelodeon iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove from 2009 until 2011, per Who's Dated Who. Nat also starred on Nickelodeon with his brother in The Naked Brothers Band. The show was based on the 2005 movie that featured the brothers as they toured and played their music.

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff were seen while sharing a kiss. pic.twitter.com/BuhZoMLg8H — 📸 (@metgalacrave) June 8, 2025

The crooner was also linked to actresses Bella Thorne, Suki Waterhouse, and Ashley Benson. However, it would seem that he is now happy with Billie.

Nat, Alex, and Billie all have Tourette syndrome.

Nat and Alex toured with Billie last year, and Alex gave an interview where he spoke about them bonding over having Tourette syndrome. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, Tourette syndrome is a neurological disorder that causes sudden, unwanted, and uncontrolled repeated and fast movements or vocal sounds, commonly referred to as "tics."

“Billie and me and my brother, we all have Tourette’s," he said. "And I think we all have bonded over that. Even when I saw Billie on interviews, I said, ‘Oh, she’s one of us.’ We know all the ways that we try to mute ourselves or try and chill ourselves out or soften ourselves for other people, and how nice it is to not have to do that for certain people.”

the concept of these being couple pictures now😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rnGQMNnmLw — mg ⸆⸉ (@mirrorbilllie) June 8, 2025

During an interview with Vogue, Nat gushed over Billie and said that she was better than anyone else at almost everything she does. “She’s one of those people where almost everything she does, she does better than everyone else," he said.

"She’s like, ‘Come see me ride my horse,’ and the teacher says, ‘You know, if she put all her energy into it, she could go to the Olympics.’ ... You just have to kind of submit to the fact that she’s going to be better than everyone else at everything."

Billie Eilish com Nat e Alex Wolff no Coachella. pic.twitter.com/RSSzZlcNN6 — Billie Eilish Brasil (@BillieEilishBR) April 20, 2024