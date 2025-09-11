Natasha Rothwell Says She Didn’t Receive Her ADHD Diagnosis Until She Was in Her 40s "I have a unique way of seeing the world, and having the language of that as an adult has been immensely helpful." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 11 2025, 5:31 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Since her breakout role as Kelli Prenny in the iconic HBO comedy, Insecure, Natasha Rothwell has continued to make her mark in the entertainment industry. Refusing to put herself in a box, the Wichita, Kan. native proved through her additional roles as Belinda in The White Lotus and as Melissa in How to Die Alone (which she also wrote and executive produced!) that she has the range to take on any script that comes her way.

Natasha's ability to take up space on the screen also meshed with her real life. The multi-talented star has been candid about embracing her neurodivergency after decades of feeling different from everyone around her. Here's what she's said.

Natasha Rothwell said she was diagnosed with ADHD and "a toe of 'tism" in 2024.

Natasha has discussed being diagnosed as neurodivergent multiple times in 2025. In a September 2025 interview on Michelle Obama's podcast, IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson, the actor shared that she was diagnosed with ADHD and, as her neuropsychologist called it, "a toe on the 'tism," also known as autism.

According to Mayo Clinic, ADHD, short for Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, is a "chronic condition including attention difficulty, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness. Autism is defined as a "developmental disorder that impairs the ability to communicate and interact." Natasha shared that while she wasn't officially diagnosed with autism, she has autistic traits. Although she wasn't officially diagnosed with ADHD until 2024, when she was 44, she said she's always noticed her "neurospicy" qualities.

"I have a unique way of seeing the world," Natasha explained to our forever First Lady. "And having the language of that as an adult has been immensely helpful... My life up until that point has been understanding that I've been spicy but not knowing the exact flavor. And now that I do, it's allowed me to tap into communities that support ADHD and symptoms of being on the spectrum."

Natasha added that having the diagnosis and connecting with other neurodivergent individuals has allowed her to better "advocate" for herself and her needs, stating she no longer sees the way she views the world as a "moral failure."

Natasha Rothwell said she considers her ADHD diagnosis "a gift."

Natasha also shared with The Guardian that, while she, like many women and especially Black women, according to Bloom Health Centers, received her diagnosis later in life, she doesn't see it as a hindrance. She said receiving the diagnosis "massively" helped her make sense of her life and why she moves the way she does, and allowed her to show up more authentically, which she considers a "gift."