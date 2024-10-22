Home > Entertainment Natasia Demetriou Looks Very Pregnant in 'What We Do In the Shadows' Season 6 — Is She IRL? Natasia keeps her personal life private, but an interview has given fans insight into her life behind closed doors. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 22 2024, 11:25 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The sixth and final season of the FX comedy series What We Do in the Shadows premiered on Monday, Oct. 21, giving fans one last chance to binge the beloved show.

Ahead of the premiere, one of the show's cast members, Natasia Demetriou, who plays Nadja, sat down with Vulture to share some exciting news. And no, it’s not about her next film project, but it does relate to a new “project” of a more personal nature. So, is Natasia pregnant?

Is Natasia Demetriou pregnant?

Source: Mega

In April 2024, when Vulture sat down with Natasia during the final two weeks of filming for Season 6 of What We Do in the Shadows, it was revealed that she was "several months pregnant." The outlet noted that Natasia was holding a pillow in her lap and had “spent the season learning every trick for hiding her belly.” She disclosed, “Carry a bucket, carry a box, put a pillow on your lap, stand behind a fruit bowl."

After the show debuted its final season on FX, with the first three episodes dropping on Oct. 21, fans could clearly see her baby bump. Given that Natasia was "very pregnant" back in April, and considering the article featuring her wasn't published until mid-October, it’s likely she has already given birth.

This isn't the first time fans have speculated about Natasia being pregnant. In 2023, her apparent weight gain sparked rumors, but no news emerged at that time. However, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched for fans’ suspicions to have been accurate, especially considering she was already well into her pregnancy by April 2024.

Natasia Demetriou is a very private person off-camera.

Since Natasia has removed herself from social media, it's hard to say what she's up to when the cameras aren't rolling. While we can’t confirm if or when she welcomed her baby, perhaps a public appearance will provide the confirmation fans are waiting for.

Is Natasia Demetriou married?

When we say Natasia is a very private person, we aren’t exaggerating. In fact, if any celebrities or influencers are looking to step back from the limelight, they should take notes from Natasia! Given her private nature, it’s unclear who she is dating (or even married to).

However, back in 2014, she did open up to The Guardian, revealing that she had once used Tinder and even swiped right. “I only use Tinder to have horrible conversations with people," she admitted. “I accidentally liked this man on there and he sent me some really horrendous things. I was like, ‘I’m gonna be even more horrendous.’ I was by myself, having the time of my life. Then I felt slightly sick.”

At this point, we assume Natasia no longer needs to turn to Tinder for entertainment, especially given the exciting developments in her life. So, although we can’t provide details about Natasia's partner or husband, one person we can connect her to is comedian and actor Jamie Demetriou, who is her brother.

