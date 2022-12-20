Has 'National Treasure: Edge of History' Been Renewed for Season 2? Details Ahead!
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for National Treasure: Edge of History Season 1 on Disney Plus.
Get your treasure maps out – we're hunting for news of National Treasure: Edge of History Season 2. The Disney Plus series is a spinoff of the hit action-adventure film starring Nicholas Cage (name a more iconic line than, "We're going to steal the Declaration of Independence." We'll wait.)
The Disney Plus series follows a young woman named Jess (Lisette Olivera) who embarks on an adventure with her friends to find a treasure that could reveal secrets about her late father. Naturally, she encounters dastardly villains along the way, determined to find the treasure before she does.
So should we expect National Treasure: Edge of History Season 2 anytime soon? Here's what we know.
Will there be a Season 2 of 'National Treasure: Edge of History'?
As of Dec. 19th, 2022, Disney hasn't officially confirmed that National Treasure: Edge of History will return for Season 2. However, given the success of the original film franchise, it seems highly likely that the series will return for at least one more season.
Although there's been (understandable) rumors that Nicholas Cage will appear in National Treasure: Edge of History Season 1, there is no actual confirmation from the production team that he'll actually appear in one of Season 1's upcoming episodes (the first season will have 10 episodes in total, FYI).
National Treasure: Edge of History star Antonio Cipriano (reprising his role as Agent Sadusky from the two National Treasure films) told ScreenRant that he'd love to bring Nicholas on the show if it was renewed for a second season.
"I mean, of course, [we] would love to have Nicolas Cage in it. His character is so iconic. And he plays a big role in this even if his face isn't in it. He's still Ben Gates, he's still the character. His presence is very known,' Antonio said. "And obviously, we would love to have him. We would love to have everybody from the movies come in and be a part of it because it is still the same universe and there are endless possibilities. 100%."
You can catch new episodes of National Treasure: Edge of History Season 1 every Wednesday on Disney Plus. We'll make sure to keep fans update for news of National Treasure: Edge of History Season 2!