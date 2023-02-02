Netflix Unveils New Details on Eliminating Password Sharing, and Twitter Is Irate

Times are changing and apparently it is no longer the move to watch Stranger Things using your sister’s ex-boyfriend’s account. Talk about a major L. Yup, we're talking about Netflix's decision to crack down on password sharing.

Article continues below advertisement

While the streaming service hasn’t officially banned password sharing in the U.S. just yet, it has been dropping hints for some time. And if you take a gander at the service’s Help Center, you’ll notice that the anti-password sharing policy has already been put into place in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru. That said, it's time to brace ourselves for what's definitely coming since Netflix has made it clear that this will happen in all of its markets by the end of the first quarter.

According to the new policy, Netflix users will have to identify a "primary location" for their account, which will likely be their home. Users will need to sign into the home Wi-Fi of the primary location at least once every 31 days, or else their device won't be to access Netflix.

Source: Getty Images

If someone signs into an account from a device that isn't part of the primary location, or if the account is accessed persistently from another location, it will likely be blocked. Also if someone on the account is traveling, the main account holder will have to verify that device with a temporary code. Then that person will have access to Netflix for seven days. To determine where a device is signed in, the company will be monitoring IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity.

Naturally, Twitter is ablaze with tweets reflecting on Netflix's policy change. And if it isn't already obvious, the majority of people are pretty peeved with this decision and also concerned about their privacy moving forward. Keep reading to see how Netflix users are reacting to the new anti-password sharing policy.

People are calling Netflix out for previously supporting password sharing.

Never forget that @netflix purposefully supported password sharing for their growth.



You are paying for a certain number of screens, it shouldn't matter where those screens are located. pic.twitter.com/qHY42NSZ9o — Steve Posthumus (@stovepost) January 31, 2023

Hypocrite, much?

Article continues below advertisement

People are predicting that Netflix's sharing password ban will totally backfire on the company.

netflix about to find out the entire streaming ecosystem is based around people sharing passwords lol it won't be pretty — matthew (@itsmattfred) February 1, 2023

If the Netflix empire ever collapses, do you think it will be able to ever recover?

Article continues below advertisement

Here’s what I hope happens:



1) Netflix removes password sharing

2) Everyone leaves Netflix for another platform that steps up with quality content

3) Netflix tries to bring it back, nobody returns

4) Netflix goes bankrupt

5) We bring back Blockbuster as salt in the wounds — paganda (@MrBrandonVink) February 2, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

People are also claiming that it isn't the password sharing that has stunted Netflix's growth, it's the platform's content.

the funniest thing about this whole netflix debacle is that they think password sharing is what’s losing them money when in fact it’s the dwindling selection and cancelling popular shows after like 1 season lmfao — mon (@ClTYOFMON) February 1, 2023

Did you have a favorite Netflix show that was canceled after its first season?

Article continues below advertisement

in an effort to curb password sharing, Netflix has made their library of movies and TV shows very bad — a hungry mouth (@AHUNGRYMOUTH) February 1, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

People are also concerned that Netflix's new policy will invade their privacy.

Has anyone done a deep dive on the privacy and security implications of Netflix fingerprinting your home WiFi Network and essentially creating a record of when you are home or not … just to crack down on password sharing? — Evan Greer is on Mastodon (@evan_greer) February 2, 2023

This does seem a little too personal if you ask me.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, subscribers are calling on others to cancel their accounts.

In order to make Netflix fail it’s password sharing schemes you need to CANCEL NETFLIX so other networks don’t follow suit. Canceling Netflix is the only way you can avoid this becoming the norm. — TLOU Philosopher l TLOU Spoilers (@redemptionarcs) February 1, 2023