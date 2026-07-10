Netflix Reveals Factors Behind Sci-Fi Show 'The Boroughs' Shocking Exit Netflix’s Head of UCAN Scripted Series, Jinny Howe, said multiple factors led to the cancelation of the show. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published July 10 2026, 6:27 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

In the wake of Stranger Things, it might have seemed the Duffer Brothers would have more creative latitude with future Netflix projects. However, The Boroughs, their second major sci-fi outing for the streamer, was canceled after a single season, despite performing well.

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Netflix has now explained that the cancellation wasn’t driven by any single issue, but by a combination of factors.

Despite Cancellation, Netflix is “Really Proud” of the Show

Netflix’s Head of UCAN Scripted Series, Jinny Howe, addressed the decision in an interview with Deadline. The Boroughs actually posted strong numbers: it debuted May 21 at No.2 on Netflix’s Top 10 chart with 5.6 million views in its first four days, then generated 1.2 billion watch minutes in its first week and 1.6 billion in its second, enough to top Nielsen’s streaming chart. But the eight-episode series also carried a reported budget of around $10 million per episode, a price tag that required especially strong performance to justify a second season.

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imagine making the biggest netflix show ever and they immediately cancel your next show after 1 season lmao https://t.co/iVNSGTFAwq — doctor idk (@bigmonkeong) June 17, 2026

The show also opened to widespread critical acclaim and starred industry legends like Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, and Alfre Woodard in key roles, alongside Denis O’Hare, Clarke Peters and Bill Pullman.

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Howe said, “I know you know that there were a lot of different factors that weighed into that decision in particular. We’re really, really proud of that show; we think they delivered a very entertaining cinematic experience for many, many people who loved it.”

Netflix has made similar calls on other shows that opened to strong reviews but couldn’t sustain enough viewership-to-cost ratio needed for renewal.

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‘The Boroughs’ Had the Potential to Be a Worthy Follow-Up to ‘Stranger Things’

Stranger Things had a lot of things going for it: a nostalgic 1980s setting drawing on Dungeons & Dragons, and inspiration from classic sci-fi offerings that have defined the genre for Hollywood, such as Alien, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Goonies, and Japanese anime like Akira.

Just binged watched

The Burroughs on Netflix.

Fun version of Stranger Things at a retirement home.

Well there went a whole day of my life.

But I like watching cool stuff with my wife over some beers and leftovers — John McGlynn (@JohnMcGlynn75) July 10, 2026

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The Boroughs carried similar DNA, leaning into a conspiracy-thriller genre set in a New Mexico retirement community. Created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, with the Duffer Brothers on board as executive producers, it’s easy to see why the pairing made sense.