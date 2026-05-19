New Air Force One Livery Keeps Kennedy Era Font Inspired by the U.S. Constitution "This looks great." By Mustafa Gatollari Published May 19 2026, 10:17 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

The United States' newest Air Force One vessel became a controversial topic of conversation after it was revealed that the aircraft was a gift from Qatar. The Boeing 747-8 vessel was prepared to be made the official aircraft of the President back in July of 2025. Which meant that it needed to be stripped down and reconfigured for U.S. safety protocols. Part of the plane's new purpose included a revamped livery, which looks decidedly different from the paint job it was sporting previously.

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New Air Force Livery details were divulged by USAF.

In February of 2026, the Aviation Geek Club shared artist renders from the United States Air Force about the presidential aircraft's livery. On its wing, a new graphic of the American flag, drawn as if it's waving in the air, decorated the back of the aircraft.

The middle of the aircraft features "THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA" in a font that has historical significance to the birth of our country. The choice actually dates back to 1961, when respected and successful designer Raymond Loewy criticized the livery of Air Force One when JFK was president.

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Source: MEGA

This prompted the First Lady to seek Loewy's help in designing a refreshed image for the vessel. Jackie O's belief was that the leader of the free world's image was important, especially when it came to diplomatic visits overseas. Loewy was clearly particular about every design choice for the livery.

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This included close attention to its font. Loewy scrutinized the Declaration of Independence to draw inspiration for its font. He selected Caslon due to the similarities it bore to the document published by the founding fathers.

But that isn't the only design element the newest Air Force One livery borrowed from JFK's tenure in the white house. A gold line was added across the body of the plane. Unlike JFK's aircraft, however, there is a dark blue color on the body of the plane instead of the lighter hue originally chosen.

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US officials and reporters aboard Air Force One were reportedly ordered to throw away gifts, badges, lapel pins, and burner phones after a trip to China.



The move was reportedly done for security reasons, as concerns remain over potential surveillance risks and espionage tied to… pic.twitter.com/vn6hK4vdON — Link Technologies (@LinkTechnlogies) May 19, 2026 Source: X | @LinkTechnologies

On top of the gold line is a larger, red line. The Presidential seal was added to the bottom, blue portion closer to the front of the airplane as well. Prior to that, Air Force One featured a light and dark blue livery, with the gold line bifurcating these colors.

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In 2022, the Air Force One livery redesign was initially rejected "due to cost and engineering concerns," according to AVGeekery. This X user posted images of U.S. aircraft sporting the new livery whilst in the air: the C-32A vessel was shown with the newest paint job.

C-32A (99-0003) as VADER20 landing at KGVT sporting the new livery https://t.co/fKuTd7EObo pic.twitter.com/7cgJejavzy — TT-33 operator (@Tt33operator) February 17, 2026 Source: X | @Tt33operator

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As shown in the pictures, this new livery differs slightly from the mockups posted by the USAF. From top to bottom, it features a large red line, with another, smaller white line beneath it, followed by a thinner red line, and another white line under that.

Beneath that second white line is a gold strip, and finally the dark blue mass of paint on the plane's belly. X accounts who replied to the design had differing opinions. Some folks stated that they enjoyed the colors, whilst others mentioned that they didn't appreciate the gold lines.

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Boarding Air Force One in Beijing, the entire U.S. delegation dumped EVERYTHING the Chinese hosts gave them - gifts, badges, pins, souvenirs - straight into a trash bin at the bottom of the stairs.



“Nothing from China allowed on the plane.”



They even left all personal phones at… pic.twitter.com/bP2Ux2nz0o — N B (@lovelynancie) May 17, 2026 Source: X | @lovelynancie