Calling All Art Lovers! A New Banksy Statue Has Been Unveiled in Central London The sculpture was put up in the middle of the night. By Tatayana Yomary Published May 1 2026, 1:34 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Over the years, Banksy has remained one of the most elusive artists in the creative space. Known for his numerous works, from 2002’s Girl with Balloon to 2018’s Love is in the Bin, the artist has demonstrated the genius of his work, depicting themes and messages that admirers have long discussed. Aside from his notable works, Banksy has managed to keep their identity a secret, even though some folks believe they have identified the talent in question.

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Although rumors about Banksy’s identity will persist, the artist has been busy creating new works. In fact, reports share that a new statue has been raised in London, with Banksy taking credit for the work. Here’s the 4-1-1.

Source: MEGA

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A new Banksy statue has been raised in Central London.

Banksy has done it again! In a Thursday, April 30, 2026, Instagram post, Banksy has taken credit for a new statue erected in Central London. The statue, which is a sculpture of a man striding off a plinth with his face covered by a flowy flag, is in the company of legendary nurse Florence Nightingale, the Crimean War Memorial, and King Edward VII, per the AP.

In the video, Banksy shows snippets of his work, in a funny video showing clips of a artwork in London leading up to snippets of the statue being put up. Judging by the video it appears that the statue was lifted near Buckingham Place on a traffic island in Waterloo Place.

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While it’s unclear how the team was able to lift the statue during the wee late night hours of Wednesday, April 29, 2026, it appears that they got the sculpture up without any incident. As of this writing, Banksy’s post has earned over one million likes, with fans sharing their excitement of the new piece.

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“I love that he appears when enough time has passed to forget, and arrives with full force unnoticed,” one person commented. “As a long-time Banksy collector, this one really hits. Big monument energy, but the idea is brutally simple: a suited figure blinded by its own flag. Classic Banksy. Quiet at first, then impossible to unsee,” another person shared.

“Really good! It fits perfectly with the times, because at the moment all politicians are blinded by their flag. No one can think one step further without causing harm, especially I like the fact that it was kept universal, so it suits everyone. Thank you Banksy,” another person shared.

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Source: MEGA

Bansky is mostly known for his artwork on buildings.

If you’ve been a longtime fan of Banksy, then you know that his most notable works consist of stencil art illustrations. And while fans have grown to love Banksy’s sharp eye for creativity, some are not aware that he has created other sculptures and three-dimensional installations in the past.