Some 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Ladies May Leave if New Contestants Come to the Farms None of the original ladies on 'Farmer Wants a Wife' are ready for new competition on each of the farms. By Chrissy Bobic Feb. 29 2024, Published 10:00 p.m. ET

If there's one thing that can turn a season of Farmer Wants a Wife on its head, it's the addition of new contestants. So when host Jennifer Nettles mentions some potential newbies in the promo after the Feb. 29 episode, none of the remaining ladies are happy. Until now, most have developed bonds and even friendships with one another. Bringing in "new girls," as they say in the promo, could totally change the dynamic.

But who are these new girls on Farmer Wants a Wife, and are they permanent additions to each of the four farmers' ranches? The guys all started the season with eight ladies each. Then, those contestants were narrowed down to five. Now, all of the farmers have even less than five women each who are still vying for their attention. But there may soon be some new ladies in each group.

Source: Fox/Jeff Neira

Who are the new girls in 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 2?

Bringing in some surprised contestants halfway through a Farmer Wants a Wife Season is nothing new to the franchise. The Australian version of the show did the same thing when two new women were brought in for each of the five farmers at one point. But with the U.S. version of the show, it looks like the farmers may have a choice in the matter.

In the promo, we see each of the farmers get a surprise letter which lets them know Jennifer Nettles could be sending new ladies their way. But, since we don't actually see any newbies in the preview, the farmers might each have a say in whether or not they want to welcome new faces. Especially since some of the farmers are starting to make genuine connections.

Farmer Brandon only has two ladies left on his farm.

Brandon has just two ladies left at his farm by the end of the Feb. 29 episode. Reba and Annellyse both choose to leave after a group mixer date makes it clear that neither of them have enough feelings for Brandon to continue. With that being the case, though, it would make sense for Brandon to welcome a new woman to his farm, if only to give himself a stronger chance of finding "the one."

How many episodes is 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 2?