Netflix's New 'Teletubbies' Reboot Introduces Us to a Handful of Smiley Sun Babies

Following the adventures of Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa Laa, and Po, Anne Wood and Andrew Davenport's Teletubbies ran from 1997 to 2001. Now, in 2022, Netflix is up to its typical shenanigans, as the streamer released a new Teletubbies reboot (it being the second revival) on Nov. 14, 2022. The "21st century refresh" of the trippy '90s classic is narrated by Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and consists of 26 12-minute episodes.

Not only does each episode feature a new original “Tummy Tales” song, but viewers are introduced to a slew of new "Sun Babies."