Nick Cannon's Younger Brother, Javen "King" Cannon, Is Following in His Footsteps

Many celebrities make it a point to share the spotlight with their siblings. From Cardi B and her sister Hennessy Carolina to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, providing your family with opportunity is the ultimate goal for today’s celebs. And while Nick Cannon is mostly in the news for celebrating the birth of his new child , the entrepreneur has also had a hand in his siblings' careers.

If you make it a point to keep up with Nick, you likely know that the star tends to keep details of his family out of the public eye. There have been talks of controversy between Nick and some of his siblings, but Nick has never addressed any rumors. And since Nick’s brother Javen “King” Cannon has become a recurring cast member on Wild ‘N Out, fans are interested to learn more about Nick’s family.

So, how many siblings does Nick have? Read on to get your answer.