Has Nick Carter's Wife Lauren Commented on the Recent Lawsuit Against Him?

Content warning: This article contains discussions of sexual assault.

It's been a tough year for the Carter family. Not only did Aaron Carter pass away at the age of 34, but now Nick Carter is facing a rape allegation from a Backstreet Boys fan.

Per PageSix, Nick was spotted all smiles after the rape allegation was made public. Nick's lawyer told the outlet, "This claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue."