Nicole Kidman Photographed With Private Equity Investor, Her First Dating Photo Since Keith Urban More photos emerged of the pair by the hotel pool sharing Aperol Spritzes. By Dan Wakeford Updated July 27 2026, 10:24 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman was photographed on Saturday, July 25, 2026, chatting closely with a man on a hotel terrace in Portofino, Italy, wearing a champagne silk camisole set, the two of them lingering with no apparent rush to wrap the conversation up. Within hours, Page Six had identified him as Michael Reinstein, chairman of the Beverly Hills private equity firm Regent, who also co-founded the USN television network.

Article continues below advertisement

Days later, more photos emerged of the pair by the hotel pool sharing Aperol Spritzes, with Michael playfully lifting Nicole's sun hat off her face. Nicole traveled to Italy with daughters Sunday, 18, and Faith, 15, whom she shares with Keith Urban. Nicole filed for divorce from Keith in September 2025, nearly two decades into the marriage, and the split was finalized in January.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Celebrity Intelligence Takeaway: Nicole is one of the biggest stars alive; she had a long, high-profile marriage to Keith, so of course her private life afterward was always going to draw a crowd. What's notable is the contrast.

During her marriage, Nicole was fairly open, often letting cameras into her world with Keith and the girls, transparent by celebrity standards. But dating after a divorce is a different, grayer stage, and famous people tend to want that grey area left alone, enjoying a relationship bubble to find out if something's real before the world weighs in.

Article continues below advertisement

This photo ends that bubble for Nicole. Within hours, Page Six had Michael's name, his firm, his TV network, his whole professional life laid out. That's the trade a civilian makes the moment they're photographed next to a movie star; everyone goes digging, and it's a big reason so many celebrities end up dating each other instead; famous people already know the terms going in.

Article continues below advertisement

After nearly three decades of this exact cycle, Nicole knows precisely what she just triggered, and I'd bet money she warned Michael it was coming.