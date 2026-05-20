What Happened to Nikki Exotika? ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Undergoes Heart Surgery “A mild heart attack.” By Alisan Duran Published May 20 2026, 10:34 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@nikkiexotika

Reality TV personality Nikki Exotika recently shared a serious update about her health after revealing she needed emergency heart surgery. The 90 Day Fiancé star posted videos and photos from the hospital while explaining that doctors discovered severe blockages in her arteries.

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A GoFundMe later appeared online as Nikki’s family and friends continued updating fans about her recovery and ongoing medical condition following the reality star’s emergency heart surgery and hospitalization.

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Did Nikki Exotika have a heart attack?

According to a GoFundMe created by Nikki’s mother, Myrna, the reality star experienced months of concerning symptoms before doctors identified the issue. Myrna said Nikki dealt with chest pain, heartburn, shortness of breath, and difficulty exercising while searching for answers from multiple doctors.

Myrna claimed Nikki later collapsed during a performance and suffered “a mild heart attack.” After doctors performed an angiogram, they reportedly discovered Nikki’s arteries were “severely calcified and blocked.” Because the blockages were too extensive for stents or angioplasty, Nikki later revealed in an Instagram post that she would need triple bypass surgery.

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“I just had my angiogram at Hackensack Medical Center, there’s too much damage to my arteries and now I need a Triple Bypass Surgery on my heart probably Monday,” Nikki wrote. “I am in the ICU now. I don’t know if I’m gonna make it through this. I guess now I can start a GoFundMe to cover my rent & bills for a couple months. Any help I would greatly appreciate it!ps: I DO HAVE GOOD HEALTH INSURANCE!!! So when I say, I will need help with my bills it’s -not medical! I’m all COVERED! Thank God!”

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Nikki Exotika’s GoFundMe was launched during her recovery.

Nikki’s mother explained in the fundraiser that the family was not asking for help with medical bills because Nikki has health insurance coverage. Instead, the fundraiser seeks support for rent, living expenses, and recovery costs while Nikki is unable to work.

“Thank God Nicole has good health insurance to cover this procedure, so we are not asking for help with her medical bills,” Myrna wrote in the fundraiser description.

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At the time PrimeTimer reported on the campaign, the fundraiser had already raised more than $3,000 toward its $12,000 goal. Myrna later shared another update stating that Nikki’s triple bypass procedure ultimately became a quadruple bypass surgery.

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Nikki Exotika previously dealt with other health complications.

This is not the first serious health issue Nikki has publicly discussed. Back in October 2025, a friend named Mike posted updates about Nikki’s recovery after what he described as a “very complicated surgery.”