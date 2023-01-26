Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Getty Images 1619 Project Creator Nikole Hannah-Jones's Husband Is Accomplished in His Own Right By Tatayana Yomary Jan. 26 2023, Published 6:02 p.m. ET

The name Nikole Hannah-Jones rings bells in the journalism field. The 46-year-old has long been praised for her work in the investigative journalism field. Nikole is the proud recipient of not one, but 18 awards for her talents — including the Pulitzer Prize for Commentary for her work in the 1619 Project. In case you’ve been out of the loop, the 1619 Project has been adapted to a six-part docuseries on Hulu.

Article continues below advertisement

Now that Nikole finds herself in the spotlight due to the release of the Hulu doc, fans and admirers want to learn more about her. In fact, talks about Nikole’s private life have become a hot topic, as her other half is said to be a tech engineering wiz. So, who is Nikole Hannah-Jones’s husband? Here’s everything that we know.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Nikole Hannah-Jones's husband and kids?

Cheers to Black love! According to Genius Celebs, Nikole and husband Faraji Hannah-Jones have been married for almost 20 years. The pair share one daughter, Nayja, born in April 2010.

Per his LinkedIn page, Faraji attended Fayetteville State University from 1995 to 1997 followed by Portland Community College, where he earned an associate’s degree in computer information systems in 2016. Faraji currently works as an information technology support technician at the ACLU, where he's been since April 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

In Faraji’s bio, he describes himself as “an experienced technology support specialist that’s versatile in Mac, Windows, and Linux environments.” Faraji also prides himself on being a "track and girl dad" and a “public school parent leader and strong advocate for school equality, integration, and desegregation.” Faraji has worked in the technology field for two decades with companies such as LF Distribution Holding Inc., 1619 Enterprises, the Audacity Firm, P.S. 307 in Brooklyn, New York, Comcast, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

The 1619 Project is about changing the narrative the U.S. has shared about slavery.

The 1619 Project started as a long-form project created by Nikole along with writers from The New York Times and The New York Times Magazine. It launched in August 2019, and at the time, it marked the 400th anniversary of the arrival of slaves to colonial Virginia.

Article continues below advertisement

Per National Geographic, the project was created to challenge the U.S.’s narrative about the “400-year legacy of slavery” and prove that the country was built by the foundation of slavery. While the project started as a magazine issue, it quickly grew to be discussed as part of a school curriculum, which was supported by the Pulitzer Center, podcasts, various Times issues, and more.

Watch The 1619 Project on Hulu today.



If you don’t have the time, let the program stream to an empty room and rewatch it later.



Use these opening day ratings to show just how much people do WANT to learn actual U.S. History. — Johnathan S. Perkins (@JohnathanPerk) January 26, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

The topic of slavery is a painful one to explore and discuss — especially for African Americans — however, it’s important that the truth about the harmful practice and business that was slavery be clear, concise, and accurate for the record. That said, the 1619 Project brings truth to power and reveals the true horror of slavery and how the U.S. played an integral role in its development from beginning to end.

You cannot tell the story of America without telling the story of Black America. From @OnyxCollective and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist @nhannahjones, The 1619 Project premieres January 26. #1619Hulu pic.twitter.com/UbcT6hLxb9 — Hulu (@hulu) January 4, 2023