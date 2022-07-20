Nolan Neal, a Musician Who Appeared in 'The Voice' and 'AGT,' Has Died at 41
The musician Nolan Neal, who released records like "NashviLA," "The Wire," and "The Road to Now," was found dead in his Nashville apartment on Monday, July 18, 2022, at the age of 41.
Nolan skyrocketed to fame with appearances in Season 11 of The Voice and Season 15 of America's Got Talent. He last released a recording, "Concert on Top of a Skyscraper," on July 2, 2022. What happened? What's Nolan Neal's cause of death?
What was Nolan Neal's cause of death?
Nolan Neal was born in Nashville, Tenn., on Oct. 6, 1982. Nolan was raised by musicians, and pursuing a career as a singer-songwriter was likely a no-brainer. A versatile singer and performer, he released country pop albums like "NashviLA."
In 2014, Nolan joined Hinder, an alternative rock band. He told WBIR-TV that wanting to fit in had a negative impact on him, as the debaucherous lifestyle wasn't so easy to leave behind.
Nolan was open about his addiction to alcohol. As he told WBIR-TV, he checked into rehab in 2010. "I kind of lost my way on The Voice and continued drinking," Nolan told the outlet. "You can see it. I can see it."
Nolan built a successful career despite his ongoing struggles with addiction and the unhealthy stance toward alcohol use that remains prevalent in the music industry. While his exact cause of his death has not been revealed, his cousin Dylan Seals told People that Nolan "ultimately succumbed to his battle with substance abuse."
Nolan Neal was scheduled to play a concert at the Hotel Indigo Nashville on July 17, 2022.
Nolan took to Facebook on July 15, 2022, to announce that his upcoming gig at the Hotel Indigo has been canceled last minute. As he explained in a comment, the manager didn't offer clarifications. "The show was just canceled by the manager with no reason why. Sorry guys."
Nolan is survived by his two children, his children's mother, Stephanie, his mother, and an army of loyal fans.