Here Is the 'Norbit' Cast Now on the Hilarious Film's 15th Anniversary

Eddie, who played Norbit, Rasputia, and adoptive father Mr. Wong, was a source of great comedic relief in the film. After Norbit, Eddie went on to act in Shrek 3 as the lovable Donkey, as well as other Shrek spinoff projects. He portrayed Rudy in the 2019 film Dolemite Is My Name, and recently flexed his skills in the sequel for Coming 2 America in 2021. With over four decades in the entertainment industry, the funnyman is showing no signs of slowing down.