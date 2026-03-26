Normani's Parents Have Battled Cancer Diagnoses Over the Years "All I wanted to do was be there for them." By Tatayana Yomary Updated March 26 2026, 1:41 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/RRG

In the entertainment industry, it’s normal for some folks to take a step back from their careers. For some, they realize the industry is not a place they feel comfortable in. For others, issues with record labels and managers cause them to exit the industry entirely. However, in rare cases, health issues have led them to shift their focus.

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For singer Normani, fans expected her to be at the top of the female R&B category. She has the talent, the beauty, and the charisma to have a long-lasting career. However, as any devoted daughter would, the 29-year-old decided to put her career aside to ensure her parents’ health improved. So, who are Normani’s parents? Here’s the 4-1-1.

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Who are Normani’s parents?

Normani is the daughter of Andrea and Derek Hamilton. While her parents have always been supportive of her making her dreams a reality, the star had no problems putting her goals on pause to ensure they were taken care of.

In a February 2024 interview with Who What Wear, the singer shared that navigating her parents’ cancer diagnoses was one of the most challenging moments of her life. Her mother, Andrea, who is a two-time breast cancer survivor, was first diagnosed when the singer was 5. And while she was in remission for 19 years, the cancer returned. She shared the news in October 2020.

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“F--k all of this. This is bigger than the music. It’s bigger than what I’m trying to accomplish,” she said she thought after finding out about her mom. “This is life or death. All I wanted to do was be there for them.”

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As for Normani’s father, Derek, he was also diagnosed with cancer a year after Andrea started treatment. While the decision to take a step back from music was simple, Normani knew that their health mattered more than her career.

"I remember being on FaceTime with my mom while she was undergoing chemo and her asking me, 'How are the sessions going?'’' Normani said. “She's always so eager to hear the new records we've been working on," she said. "And then a year later, when my dad ended up being diagnosed, he would say mid-treatment, 'I'm ready for you to take over the world.'"

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As anyone could imagine, watching your parents fight for their lives is one of the most humbling things to experience. However, Normani shared that it made her faith in God stronger and allowed her to appreciate the gifts she’s received.

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“It was in those moments with my parents that made me realize that I have an opportunity to make an impact in this lifetime,” she says. “I know everything I’ve been through isn’t in vain. There’s always something that God wants me to see in the season. It’s all in service of making me better for all that he actually has in store for me.”

Are Normani’s parents still battling cancer?

According to a 2022 ELLE feature, Andrea appears to be back in remission. “Since my mom has been in remission, we maximize every single moment and prioritize actually living instead of just existing,” Normani shared. “Over the holidays, we finally took that family trip that we’ve been talking about.